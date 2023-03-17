Mike Preston: Carroll County has become a regular stop on Frostburg men’s lacrosse’s recruiting trail | COMMENTARY

The private schools in Baltimore and the areas around Towson are considered the hotbeds for college lacrosse talent, but Frostburg State University has found success with Carroll County players.

The Bobcats (5-0) are ranked No. 10 in the latest NCAA Division II men’s lacrosse poll and jumped into the top 20 after a 14-12 upset against defending national champion Tampa on March 4.

Of the 48 players on the roster, 11 of them are from Carroll County and play prominent roles, including Bubba Love, a Westminster grad and the team’s leading scorer with 17 goals and nine assists.

But be careful. Frostburg players aren’t calling the win against Tampa an upset.

“I was actually frustrated [that] people saw it more as an upset,” said Bobcats midfielder and South Carroll grad Seamus Kearneyl. “I don’t personally think it was an upset. We were confident we were going to beat them and how we played as a unit. Our focus is [on what’s] next, and how we’re going to beat them.”

Don’t get the impression the Bobcats are cocky. They have a coach in Steve Gartelman, who keeps them level-headed and focused. But his players play with a chip on their shoulders and that’s to be expected.

Carroll County gets slighted when it comes to lacrosse and Frostburg is located in the Allegheny Mountains in Cumberland, not far from a county named Flintstone. It’s not unusual for this lacrosse team to practice on ice hockey surfaces when the season starts in January, but that doesn’t stop the Bobcats from playing beach music during practices.

It’s all about the mindset, and most definitely the team chemistry.

“We have that brotherhood component,” said Love, whose older brother, Spenser, is Frostburg’s all-time leading goal scorer with 131 from 2013 through 2016. “We have each other’s back. When my brother came here, the numbers from Carroll County were similar and it kept flowing. Once I committed, I talked four of my friends into coming, so we’ve been around each other a lot.”

Fortunately for Gartelman, he was able to tap into Westminster and get five players from a program that won back-to-back state titles in 2018 and 2019. That made it easier to bring in six more from Carroll County.

“I knew a lot of them, played against a lot of them in high school like [Bobcats midfielder] Chase Buckwalter or played with them in middle school,” said Kearney, who was recruited by Salisbury, Towson and Stevenson. “Honestly, I’ve never seen such a tightknit group.”

Gartelman started to form the bonding back in 2019, his first year as coach. After starting 5-0, which included a 16-8 upset win over then No. 19 Florida Southern, the Bobcats had to cut that season and 2020 short because of coronavirus concerns.

Frostburg finished with 11-8 last season and showed it was closing the competitive gap. The Bobcats won two games by one goal but also lost two by a goal.

But that has changed this season. The Bobcats have outshot the opposition, 263-156, and outscored opponents 81-52. Fifty of those goals have been assisted.

Besides Love, attackman Austin Sipes has nine goals and seven assists and midfielder Jake Bowman has 21 goals and four assists. Fellow middies Owen McCallum (Manchester Valley) and Buckwalter (Westminster) have also been scoring threats at the midfield with four and three goals, respectively. Landon Bruce (Century), Jake Sprecher and Luke McCullough start on close defense.

Gartelman likes the balance.

“Our offense can take over a game. Our defense can take over a game with a couple of turnovers and being physical. We have a couple of goaltenders who can control the game, or four or five faceoffs guys who can do the same,” Gartelman said. “That’s not trying to be cocky, but saying we can win in a lot of different ways.

“We don’t want to change what got us to this point. It’s easy coaching these guys because they remember and they recalibrate. They listen and apply what they hear. Our focus is on being in the moment.”

The strong start should help recruiting, too. Each win produces more good stories, posts and telephone calls, resulting in more positive emails from prospects. Frostburg also has an advantage because it is the only college in Maryland that plays a Division II schedule in lacrosse.

But the Bobcats know they still have No. 2 Mercyhurst and No. 4 Mercy on the schedule.

“This is a new team, new guys but these are memories we will never forget,” Love said. “We celebrated the Tampa win for a day and then we moved on. But it’s fun being able to play with kids you grew up with and then onto college.”

It’s even better when you win.