Mike Preston: Ravens’ draft record soon to be tested | COMMENTARY

The lack of a big-name surprise by the Ravens early in free agency is not a surprise. When you’re in a position to win a championship, you go out and make a splash if that’s the one player who finishes the quest to win a championship. The Ravens aren’t one player away. They still need a center. Left offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley is expected to return by the time training camp starts, but no one can say if that injured ankle will be 100%. And then there is Orlando (I Am a Left Tackle) Brown Jr, who might be traded by the start of the season.