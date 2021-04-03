Mike Preston: Players like Fort are of vital importance for Ravens | COMMENTARY

These are the players who help shape and develop the strong work ethic needed to win a title. Fort worked in a three-player rotation at inside or weakside linebacker with Chris Board and Malik Harrison, but it was Fort who started eight games. He was also the team’s best inside linebacker as far as coverage. The Ravens failed to pick up the 2021 option on his contract in mid-March which helped the team as far as the salary cap and made Fort a free agent.