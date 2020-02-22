NFL about to trade quality for money | COMMENTARY

According to the new proposal, the Los Angeles Rams (9-7) and Pittsburgh Steelers (8-8) would have been in the playoffs in 2019-2020. To reward mediocrity is absurd. But if the league cuts down on contact practices, the level of play will get worse. Players struggle tackling in the NFL now. Offensive linemen are back to basics as far as run blocking, and some of these new young quarterbacks can’t even read an entire field as far as coverages.