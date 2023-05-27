Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

PHILADELPHIA — As the teams prepared to shake hands near midfield at the end of Duke’s 16-15 overtime win Saturday against Penn State in the NCAA Division I men’s lacrosse semifinals at Lincoln Financial Field, some fans began to throw containers and other debris on the field.

The assumption here is most of those were Nittany Lions fans.

Blue Devils midfielder Garrett Leadmon, an Annapolis native, scored the game-winning goal just over a minute into the four-minute sudden-death period to lift top-seeded Duke to victory.

Leadmon’s goal not only touched off a wild celebration, but a national debate. He appeared to step into the crease before shooting, which by the rules would nullify the goal. However, the play could not be reviewed. NCAA men’s lacrosse only uses instant replay for questions of timing, such as when a player releases a shot before the clock expires.

Shortly after Leadmon scored, the officials huddled and confirmed the goal, much to the chagrin of the strong Penn State following among the announced 32,107 in attendance.

I have no problem with that goal not being reviewed. It might not be fair to No. 5 seed Penn State, but life isn’t always fair. The officials are human and mistakes are going to happen. That’s life.

Some have said the lack of a replay review system makes the sport look bad, but Duke coach John Danowski probably summed it up best. When asked if he favored bringing in instant replay for the future, he replied with a smile: “No, not today.”

“I’ve been doing this for a while, been on both ends of this,” he said. “I’ve been on ends where Dyson Williams’ goal was called back and we thought that might have been [good] — but I don’t want to say anything negative about the officiating. But we thought that might have been a call that went against us.

“But the nature of the game is — we didn’t play man-up today. I’m sure somebody got fouled somewhere. But it’s a human — the beauty of our sport, we’re not commercial. We’re not doing it for the money. These kids play because they love the sport, and you have three officials out there who are doing the best they can, and that’s true every week.”

Replays of the goal https://t.co/7Tiv3IGCBZ pic.twitter.com/wO9XWDti8B — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) May 27, 2023

One play never determines the outcome of a game. There are plenty of significant moments from start to finish. Are we going to review all of them?

The NFL, NBA and Major League Baseball have replay review, and those officials make mistakes every game. This is college lacrosse. The game doesn’t need to be slowed down any more like it was Saturday when music played for about two to three minutes after each goal.

Do we really need to hear the Red Hot Chili Peppers after every goal?

If Division I men’s lacrosse institutes a review system in the postseason, it’s going to have to be implemented in Division II and Division III, and eventually the regular season.

There is also the cost to consider for having personnel on board to run the replay system. For years, Division II and Division III lacrosse programs complained about the cost of running an 80-second shot clock, so they aren’t going to be happy about putting in instant replay.

Professional sports can afford to absorb the tab, but this is college lacrosse. It doesn’t have the same budget as major college football or a lucrative television contract.

What we saw Saturday was two of the top four lacrosse programs in the country playing a close, competitive game. “It was a 60-minute bar fight,” Danowski said.

If Duke had lost, the Blue Devils could only blame themselves. They had virtually no defense. A couple of times, they simply lost Penn State attackman T.J. Malone, who finished with six goals.

Duke goalie William Helm played poorly and made only six saves. He has been considered the weak link of this team all season, and it showed Saturday.

Penn State coach Jeff Tambroni could have pointed the finger at his own players, too. He called a great game with his positioning of Malone and use of zone defense in the second half as the Nittany Lions held Blue Devils attackman Brennan O’Neill to zero goals and two shots in the final two quarters after he scored three goals in the first half.

But Penn State failed to score the go-ahead goal on a 30-second man-up opportunity after a penalty against Duke with 1:31 left in regulation. Also, why did Nittany Lions midfielder Grant Haus allow Leadmon (three goals) to roll inside and cut to the crease on his game-winning shot?

That’s a basic no-no in lacrosse, from the pee-wee leagues to the pros.

I understand why the Penn State players were so upset after the game. It was sad watching Tambroni break down several times during the postgame news conference because he was overcome with emotion.

“There should definitely be a review. At what point and at what level we implement that, I hope it does go in there at some point,” he said.

“There are plenty of calls missed throughout the course of a lacrosse game. With three extremely capable officials trying to cover 100 yards, it’s bound to happen. It certainly was not a malicious call. I haven’t even seen it, to be honest with you, so I have no idea if it was a right call or a wrong call.”

Players and coaches work extremely hard to get to championship weekend. They put in countless hours in the weight room, watching film, at practice and spend a lot of time away from family and friends.

But both Tambroni and Danowski have been on the opposite ends of situations like Saturday’s. Tambroni might have summed it up best.

“Yes, there should be [replay], especially at a game like this, on that stage,” Tambroni said. “It’s available, but at the same time, I recognize that it’s not a part of our game, and we understand that we’ve got to live with the result and just move on.”

Exactly.

NCAA Tournament final

Duke vs. Notre Dame

At Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field

Monday, 1 p.m.

TV: ESPN