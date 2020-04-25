Mostly C’s and B’s to report for Ravens’ 2020 draft | COMMENTARY

Issuing a report card and dishing out grades for the Ravens and general manager Eric DeCosta upon Saturday’s completion of the 2020 NFL draft:
Patrick Queen, ILB, LSU, 28th pick overall, 6-foot, 232 pounds
Queen runs extremely well and is always around the ball. He might be small compared to the prototypes but has great instincts and is an every-down player. The Ravens got one of the two best middle linebackers in college football, and they’ll keep him covered with nose guard Brandon Williams. Grade: A
J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State, 55th, 5-10, 212 pounds
Dobbins is nearly perfect for the Ravens running game. He has good, game-breaking speed but is still basically a downhill, one-cut runner. He isn’t much of a weapon as a pass catcher out of the backfield but has good body lean and finishes runs well. The only problem is that the Ravens really don’t need another running back at this time but apparently believe starter Mark Ingram II is just about finished. Grade: B
Justin Madubuike, DT, Texas A&M, 71st, 6-3, 300 pounds
The Ravens finally started bringing in linemen who were versatile instead of one-dimensional. Madubuike plays with a low center of gravity and has good strength in his arms and hands, which allows him to work through double teams. He is also good at shedding blocks and getting pressure on the quarterback. The Ravens, though, will have to work on his get-off or explosion off the ball. Grade: B+
Devin Duvernay, WR, Texas, 92nd, 5-11, 200 pounds
The Ravens have focused on speed the last two years and they got a fast receiver in Duvernay. He can make plays after the catch and turn short passes into long gainers. Look for the Ravens to use him on a lot of quick screens, hitches, slants and end-arounds. Unfortunately, he plays in the slot and is a lot like the current starter in that position, Marquise “Hollywood” Brown. He’ll struggle against big, physical cornerbacks who can press him at the line of scrimmage. Grade: B
Malik Harrison, LB, Ohio State, 98th, 6-3, 247 pounds
Harrison could give the Ravens a strong, physical presence inside and might work well with Queen. Harrison is athletic and led Ohio State in tackles as a junior (81) and senior (75). For a big linebacker, he can cover because he drops well and has good range. Harrsion had 16.5 tackles for losses last season including 4.5 sacks. He could play inside or outside. Grade: B
Tyre Phillips, OG, Mississippi State, 106th, 6-5, 330 pounds
Phillips played tackle in college but the Ravens will move him inside to guard. He certainly isn’t fast or quick enough to play left tackle in the NFL. Phillips has long arms and is powerful coming off the ball. The transition to guard won’t come easy because Phillips might struggle pulling around corners. He’s a project but worth the investment. Grade: C+
Ben Bredeson, OG, Michigan, 143, 6-5, 315 pounds
Bredeson was a four-year starter at Michigan and a rare two-time captain, which is a statement in itself. In his last 451 snaps in pass protection, Bredeson didn’t allow a quarterback hit or a sack. He has good size but height might allow shorter and quicker defensive linemen to get under him. The knock on Bredeson is that he lacks some athleticism. Grade: C
Broderick Washington, DT, Texas Tech, 170, 6-2, 305 pounds
This seems like former Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome is running the draft again. He learned from New England coach Bill Belichick that a team can never have enough defensive linemen so the Ravens drafted another one. Washington isn’t a big space-eater in the middle but he is strong enough to plug holes and hold his turf. He is basically one dimensional, a run-stopper first who has a strong base and low center of gravity. Grade: C
James Proche, WR, SMU, 201, 6-0, 193 pounds
Proche caught 111 passes for 1,225 yards and 15 touchdowns in his final season and was named to the first team in the American Athletic Conference. He can play in the slot or outside and is strong going up for the ball. He can make the big catch in traffic and will possibly be a returner for the Ravens. Proche had 164 yards on 17 punts returned. The Ravens believe he could be a sleeper in the draft. Grade: C+
Geno Stone, S, Iowa, 219, 5-11, 207 pounds
Stone recorded 70 tackles including 46 solo. He slipped in the draft because he isn’t considered extremely athletic but has good instincts. He takes good pursuit angles and is strong against the run. He appears to be the type of safety the Ravens could use as a linebacker in sub packages. Like Proche, another sleeper the Ravens think might pan out for them. Grade: C