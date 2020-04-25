Mostly C’s and B’s to report for Ravens’ 2020 draft | COMMENTARY

The Ravens have focused on speed the last two years and they got a fast receiver in Duvernay. He can make plays after the catch and turn short passes into long gainers. Look for the Ravens to use him on a lot of quick screens, hitches, slants and end-arounds. Unfortunately, he plays in the slot and is a lot like the current starter in that position, Marquise “Hollywood” Brown. He’ll struggle against big, physical cornerbacks who can press him at the line of scrimmage. Grade: B