Mount St. Mary’s men’s lacrosse pulls upset against Towson

“Consistency. We’re very up and down,” said Nadalen. “Our focus and consistency has to become better in our play making and in our processing so that when we step on the field we are ready to play a game in that way. We’ve got some new pieces in play and those guys are just trying to make sure everyone understands their goals. You have to live with the growing pains. Some of it is expected and some of it we can do better. We are continuing to figure out who we are and we have a lot of practice time to figure it out.”