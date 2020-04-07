The Ravens enter the draft in an envious position. Now they want to become ‘undefendable.’ | COMMENTARY

“Yes, it just would depend on what that opportunity was,” general manager Eric DeCosta said Monday about a possible trade. “Who is the player that’s available? What can we get in exchange for making a trade? What kind of picks can we get? So, yes, we love to make trades. The last two years especially, I think we’ve made a ton of trades, and it’s been really fun for us. And, actually, I think we’ve benefited from some of the trades that were made. This year, we do have a lot of [picks]. We have the opportunity to maybe go up and get a guy.