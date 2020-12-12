Mike Preston: Grading the Ravens as they gear up for a fourth-quarter run | COMMENTARY

Receivers: Uncertainty remains about who is to blame for the lack of production from this receiving corps. Is it Jackson’s fault because he is inaccurate throwing to the outsides of the field or are the receivers because of a lack of talent? If it’s the latter, doesn’t that responsibility fall on the front office for drafting and signing these players? Andrews has been the most dependable, catching 38 passes for 454 yards and six touchdowns, but he hasn’t been a factor downfield. Second-year receiver Marquise Brown (41 receptions for 555 yards, four touchdowns) has had a touchdown reception in each of the past two games and there is hope this might be his breakout point after a disappointing first half. Willie Snead IV, operating out of the slot, has been a pleasant surprise and the Ravens need to use him more, especially against zone coverage. Miles Boykin was expected to have a decent year but has only 15 catches for 191 yards and two touchdowns. Grade: C-