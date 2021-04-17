Mike Preston: ACC has turned into a super conference for lacrosse | COMMENTARY

“What we learned from the North Carolina and Duke game is that these teams can dig in, get physical and really beat the heck out of each other,” said Mark Dixon, a lacrosse commentator for ESPN and the Big Ten Network. “Often times when you think of the ACC, you think of Ferraris or Porsches, but that Carolina and Duke game was more monster truck. Every inch of field was being tested, every ground ball was being battled for and every possession took on more and more meaning. You’ve seen a little bit of everything with the conference.”