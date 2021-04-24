Mike Preston: Trading Orlando Brown to Chiefs is right move for Ravens | COMMENTARY

Brown was a popular player in Baltimore. He started 42 games since the 2018 draft when then Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome gambled on him and selected Brown in the third round. As a Pro Bowl player the past two seasons, he owes some gratitude to the Ravens for taking a risk, but pro football is a business. Soon to be 25, it’s time for Brown to sign the most lucrative contract of his career and he will eventually work out a long-term deal with Kansas City. He’ll succeed with the Chiefs and mobile quarterback Patrick Mahomes because Mahomes’ scrambling ability will slow edge rushers, an area in which Brown has struggled.