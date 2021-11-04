Mike Preston: Ravens about to find out who they are, and how far they can go | COMMENTARY

After a season-opening loss, the Ravens won five straight and ended October in first place in the AFC North.
Now it’s November, and while the weather will cool down, the schedule will heat up — especially in December.
The Ravens (5-2) are expected to win their next three games, starting with a visit Sunday from the reeling Minnesota Vikings (3-4) before road games at the Miami Dolphins (1-7) and Chicago Bears (3-5). But they close out the season facing a slew of top quarterbacks, including the Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers, the Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Burrow, the Los Angeles Rams’ Matthew Stafford and the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Ben Roethlisberger.
In recent years, the Ravens’ next three games might have been viewed as easy wins for Baltimore, but nothing is simple for this team. Despite a 5-2 record with 10 games remaining, the Ravens have weaknesses, including a running game without an outside threat, a quarterback who has been sacked 21 times and a defense that has trouble tackling.
The Ravens also have the league’s No. 25 ranked total defense, allowing 382.3 yards per game, and worst pass defense, giving up 296.1 yards per game. The Ravens have proven they have superior depth by winning with 16 players on the injured reserve, but the NFL is also about fundamentals.
If you don’t have them, you will lose eventually.
“So, we’ve been looking at Minnesota and Miami, of course,” coach John Harbaugh said. “Also, looking at ourselves with self-scouting — a very deep dive on ourselves and everything about us. We’ve learned a lot. I think it confirmed more kind of what you already knew and understood, but it’s always good to get the numbers and then make some decisions going forward in terms of what gives you the best chance to play as well as you can — that’s what you try to do. We’ll have a plan coming out of that, and hopefully, it’ll be successful.”
Tackling, of course, is a major priority.
“We actually prioritize it all the time; it’s not like we don’t prioritize it,” Harbaugh said. “But we’ve got to keep coaching it. We’ve got to coach it better. There’s a lot that has to do with it — from understanding our responsibilities and doing our job, to the technique of tackling, to the angles, the rotation of our secondary, to the fits of our linebackers, to just getting guys on the ground.
“You have to be fundamentally great. If you’re not fundamentally great, you have no chance. If you want to be a good football team, we’ve got to be great at the little things, and we’ve got to keep chasing that.”
Minnesota can’t be taken lightly despite coming off an embarrassing loss to Cowboys backup quarterback Cooper Rush. The Vikings are ranked No. 8 in passing offense, averaging 270.7 yards per game, behind a game-managing quarterback in Kirk Cousins who doesn’t take a lot of risks. They have an athletic defensive front seven, one that should be able to give the Ravens some trouble. Minnesota is second in the league in sacks with 24, one behind the Rams, and second in pressure rate at 29%.
The Ravens, however, get a break this week because the Vikings put defensive end Danielle Hunter on injured reserve with a season-ending torn pectoral muscle.
Hunter had six sacks in seven games. Fellow defensive end Everson Griffen has five sacks.
“They are really good, really deep, really talented,” Harbaugh said of Minnesota’s defensive front. “They play square, they play with their hands, they get off blocks really well. [They’re] very solid, [and] very impressive when you watch them on tape. Inside ‘backers are the same. They’re good edge setters, and then their inside ‘backers, those guys know how to play. So, it’s a good front seven.”
Miami is one of the worst teams in the NFL, but that game against the Dolphins is on the road on Thursday night, which means the Ravens only have one serious day of preparation on Tuesday before flying south on Wednesday.
The Bears are better than the Dolphins and have improved on offense with rookie quarterback Justin Fields having started the past six games, but Chicago’s offense is still ranked last in the league.
After the Bears, five of the Ravens’ next seven games are against AFC North opponents, including two each against Cleveland and Pittsburgh. Those games are emphasized, which is why the Bengals routed the Ravens, 41-17, two weeks ago and then lost to the awful New York Jets, 34-31, a week later.
The Browns (4-4), mentioned as a possible Super Bowl contender early in the season, appear ready to self-destruct and few can figure out the Steelers (4-3), who started the season 1-3. It really doesn’t matter. Records are meaningless in a Steelers-Ravens game because of the mutual respect and disdain for each other.
All of the AFC North teams will give the Ravens trouble because they have athletic defensive fronts that can slow down Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Plus, you can never count out Roethlisberger or Steelers coach Mike Tomlin.
The Ravens will meet Pittsburgh on Jan. 9 in the regular-season finale. Before then, they face two gun-slinging quarterbacks in Rodgers and Stafford, as well as a rematch against Burrow, who threw for a career-high 416 yards against the Ravens on Oct. 24.
In addition, Green Bay has perhaps the game’s top receiver in Davante Adams, and the Rams recently acquired sack specialist Von Miller from the Denver Broncos to pair with tackle Aaron Donald, possibly the most dominant defensive player in the NFL.
It’s little wonder that Harbaugh is hoping to get some of his injured offensive players back soon.
“I feel like we have weapons,” Harbaugh said. “We’re going to add a couple guys with Sammy [Watkins] coming back, and Nick [Boyle] is going to be back at some point. At running back, Latavius [Murray] will be back. I’m excited about where our offense could go; I just want to get it there. [It’s] the same thing on defense and still on special teams. So, you kind of go back and forth between, ‘This is what we’re capable of becoming. These are our issues; these are the areas that we’re going to be kind of what we are, so how can we make the most of that?’ And there are other areas where we have a chance to make a jump, maybe, because of guys getting healthy.”
The key word from Harbaugh is “maybe.” The Ravens are about to find out who and what they are, and how far they can go. The key month is December, which is traditionally a time for giving and receiving.
Maybe.
Week 9
VIKINGS@RAVENS
Sunday, 1 p.m.
TV: Chs. 45, 5 Radio: 97.9 FM, 1090 AM
Latest Mike Preston
Line: Ravens by 5 1/2