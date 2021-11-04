Mike Preston: Ravens about to find out who they are, and how far they can go | COMMENTARY

“So, we’ve been looking at Minnesota and Miami, of course,” coach John Harbaugh said. “Also, looking at ourselves with self-scouting — a very deep dive on ourselves and everything about us. We’ve learned a lot. I think it confirmed more kind of what you already knew and understood, but it’s always good to get the numbers and then make some decisions going forward in terms of what gives you the best chance to play as well as you can — that’s what you try to do. We’ll have a plan coming out of that, and hopefully, it’ll be successful.”