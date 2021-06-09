Mike Preston’s Ravens observations on Mark Andrews, Justin Madubuike, tight end intrigue and more | COMMENTARY

Josh Oliver, a tight end entering his third season out of San Jose State, seems to have a knack for getting open and has developed a rapport with all three quarterbacks on the roster. At 6 feet 5 and 245 pounds, the former third-round pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars runs good routes and his big body helps shield the ball away from defenders. There hasn’t been much of an opportunity to show if he can block yet, but he could play a part in two tight end sets.