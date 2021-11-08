Mike Preston: Return of Ravens’ running game might not be an aberration | COMMENTARY

“For me, not playing offense in college and coming to the NFL and transitioning to the offense, whenever I get the ball, it’s just a great opportunity for me,” said Ricard, who played defensive line at the University of Maine. “I’m always grateful whenever I do get the ball thrown to me, because we have a lot of great receivers here, and it means Lamar trusts me when he throws me the ball. I know whenever I get the ball in my hands, I’m a big guy, so I have to make a play and make sure I’m physical. I’m just happy that I did make those plays today.”