Mike Preston: Return of Ravens’ running game might not be an aberration | COMMENTARY

Even when the Ravens rushed for 187 yards several weeks ago, it was considered more of an aberration than the start of something new.
Then came Sunday.
The Ravens rushed for 247 yards on 45 carries and the running game was one of the main reasons the Ravens beat the Minnesota Vikings, 34-31, in overtime at M&T Bank Stadium. Of course, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson rushed 21 times for 120 yards — the 10th time he’s surpassed 100 yards in his regular-season career, tying Michael Vick for most all-time for a quarterback — but the meat grinders inside were halfbacks Devonta Freeman and Le’Veon Bell.
Freeman had 79 yards on 13 carries and Bell rushed 11 times for 48 yards. It might not sound like a big deal, but the Ravens looked like the Ravens we’ve come to know in the past three years. In the second half, they mauled Minnesota and sealed the victory.
In the first half, the Ravens had only about a two-minute advantage in time of possession. By the end of the game, the Ravens had controlled the ball for 46:04 compared with 23:40 for Minnesota.
It was lights out.
“They started pounding us pretty good,” Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer said.
So, for one week at least, let’s put away the jokes about this stable of runners being too old and too slow. It’s really not true that both Freeman and Bell need a navigation system and a calendar to find and turn the corner.
Freeman had only four carries for 21 yards and Bell had one attempt for 4 yards after the first two quarters when the Ravens fell behind, 17-10. Part of the blame has to go to Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman, who should have come out running knowing Minnesota was ranked No. 21 in the NFL in run defense, allowing 120.9 yards per game.
But he finally got a clue in the third quarter. Freeman started pounding away and combined efforts with Bell in the fourth quarter and overtime. In the seven-play, 61-yard drive that resulted in a 1-yard touchdown run by Bell and put the Ravens ahead, 31-24, five were handoffs to Bell or Freeman. At one point, Bell had consecutive runs of 7, 8 and 5 yards.
By the beginning of overtime, the Ravens were pounding the Vikings into oblivion. Who said they didn’t have speed anymore?
Freeman once bounced off right tackle for 19 yards and Bell had a 12-yard scamper with that old stutter step, peek-a-boo style that he made famous in Pittsburgh.
“Our running backs really stepped it up today and played great football,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “I could sit here and talk about everybody. The offensive line, they started wearing those guys down, and we started running.”
Of course, the Ravens don’t have a strong running game without fullback Patrick Ricard. At 300 pounds, he is like having an offensive tackle as a fullback. When Freeman, who also had a 5-yard touchdown catch, and Bell were turning the corners, Ricard was the escort, sometimes knocking down one or two defenders to pave the way.
Ricard also had three catches for 35 yards, including a 1-yard touchdown reception on fourth-and-goal in the third quarter, and a long of 22 yards when the Vikings were just too afraid to get in front of the runaway 18-wheeler.
“For me, not playing offense in college and coming to the NFL and transitioning to the offense, whenever I get the ball, it’s just a great opportunity for me,” said Ricard, who played defensive line at the University of Maine. “I’m always grateful whenever I do get the ball thrown to me, because we have a lot of great receivers here, and it means Lamar trusts me when he throws me the ball. I know whenever I get the ball in my hands, I’m a big guy, so I have to make a play and make sure I’m physical. I’m just happy that I did make those plays today.”
Not happier than the Ravens.
On Sunday, Jackson performed well below his own standard of 2021. He completed 27 of 41 passes for 266 yards, but his timing was off and receivers Marquise Brown, Devin Duvernay and Rashod Bateman bailed him out several times with tough catches. But the running game was the key Sunday. The Ravens’ offensive line struggled in the first two quarters, but it started caving in the Vikings’ front seven in the second half.
It was like the Ravens of yesteryear.
Now, it would be silly to assume this is the turning point of the running game. The performance against the Vikings won’t make anyone forget what it would be like to have a healthy J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, both out with knee injuries, in the starting lineup.
But when the Ravens needed Freeman and Bell against Minnesota, they showed up. Freeman and Bell are both 29, old by running back standards. But they were warriors Sunday, showing brief flashbacks of their days when they rushed for more than 1,000 yards.
“Le’Veon and Devonta were doing their thing,” Jackson said. “Ty’Son [Williams] got in and did his thing. Those guys were just doing what they’re supposed to — run the ball, catching stuff. They were doing their thing tonight.”