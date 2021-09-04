Mike Preston: In make-or-break year for Ravens’ pass rush, it all comes down to a rookie and a veteran | COMMENTARY

“We couldn’t be more pleased with where he’s at right now,” Wilkins said of Oweh. “And the thing that he has that not a lot of rookies do is he’s got that sense of urgency. He understands [that] we have big expectations for him, from Week One. This isn’t a project. This is a guy who’s going to come in and play for us right away. So, whether it’s the run game, whether it’s executing the defense, whether it’s his one-on-one pass rush, whether it’s two-on-two games, whether it’s anything that he needs to do to execute highly in our defense, he needs to be there now, and we feel great about where he’s at. [With] that sense of urgency, every rep matters every day.”