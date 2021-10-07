Mike Preston: Why the Ravens calling out late hits on QB Lamar Jackson matters | COMMENTARY

It’s great that Harbaugh wants to support Jackson, but don’t believe all this talk about player safety. If he were so concerned about Jackson, he wouldn’t have had him carry the ball for 5 yards on the last play of Sunday’s win to tie the NFL record for the longest streak of 100-yard rushing games. If Jackson had gotten injured, the Ravens’ season would be over. Don’t forget, this play came after Jackson missed two practices with a sore back.