Mike Preston: 10 things to watch heading into Ravens training camp and preseason | COMMENTARY

We seem to talk about this weakness every year, and there might not be any immediate help. The Ravens are banking more on potential than production. They drafted Penn State outside linebacker Odafe Oweh in the first round in April. He is a specimen, but extremely raw. It might take a year or two to really develop his skill set, so the Ravens have to find a way to get him on the field in certain situations. Outside linebacker Pernell McPhee can provide some pressure, but at 32, he isn’t a consistent threat, and will most likely be on a snap count throughout the season. Tyus Bowser, entering his fifth season, has shown flashes, but appears to be more comfortable in pass coverage, while third-year player Jaylon Ferguson needs to add more than just power to his repertoire of moves. One of the team’s best pass rushers might be inside linebacker Patrick Queen on blitzes. Keep an eye on rookie outside linebacker Daelin Hayes, a fifth-round pick out of Notre Dame. He has a presence about him and is always around the ball.