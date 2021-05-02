Mike Preston: More questions than usual for Ravens’ latest draft class | COMMENTARY

“He’ll definitely have a chance to compete at left guard,” said Ravens coach John Harbaugh of Cleveland. “All those guys will compete. We have our veteran guys there. You talk about Ben [Powers] who played there last year in the offensive line as a starter toward the end of the year. He’ll be involved in that. Of course, Ben Bredeson will be involved in that. We’ll have to see how the rest of it shakes out, but all those young guys will be fighting, and Cleveland will be right there in the middle of it.