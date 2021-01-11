Mike Preston: Ravens finally show a nasty side in win over Titans — and it might be a turning point | COMMENTARY

“Just hit him. Just keep hitting him, keep hitting him and play for 60 minutes,” McPhee said of stopping Henry. “I took it upon myself, whenever they tried to run it to my side, don’t let it get outside of me, set a great edge, and I’ll hit him. I think I did a good job, but it’s on to the next game right now. My mind is on whoever; I’m going to watch some film on whoever is next, Buffalo or Kansas City.”