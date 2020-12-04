Mike Preston: Most Ravens toe company line as they wait for more fallout from COVID outbreak | COMMENTARY

“We understand that this game makes a lot of money, and a lot of guys get paid to play a kid’s game for a king’s ransom. But at the end of the day, we have to make sure our guys stay safe. Because of this huge outbreak that we had within our team, it does make — to be honest with you — wives, family members, it makes them upset. It’s not about whether or not guys want to play. It’s about whether or not our safety is actually being taken into account. My wife is upset. My family is upset, for multiple reasons — we lost the game, obviously. We just want to make sure everybody is staying safe. At the end of the day, just because you’re a football player doesn’t mean you’re not human.”