Mike Preston: Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense have to get back to the fundamentals | COMMENTARY

“The turnovers, I feel, are the reason we lost the game. I put that on me,” Jackson said. “The start of the game, the first drive — a pick-six. And then we drive to the red zone — I fumbled. I’ve got to get the ball out quicker, because we know they’re dominant up front. And then that pick off the play to the flat throwing it to Mark [Andrews]. I’ve got to clean those up, and I feel like we [would’ve] won that game. That’s all to it.”