Wilfredo Lee / Associated Press

Matt Schaub has taken a lot of criticism in the two games he has started in place of the injured Joe Flacco, but the only difference is that Schaub’s interceptions are returned for touchdowns. Schaub doesn’t have enough arm strength to go deep, so it has made the Ravens West Coast offense rely on even more short passes. Like Flacco, Schaub isn’t accurate, but Flacco did have more mobility. Schaub could be more effective if he had more weapons.