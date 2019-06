Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun

This is the year Joe Flacco could have proven he is an elite quarterback, but so far that hasn't happened. He has played well enough to win every game, but he needs to elevate his game and make those around him better. He makes one major mistake, usually an interception, that hurts the team every week. He also still struggles with mechanics and accuracy. But the Ravens also haven't supplied Flacco with any playmakers except for wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. If the Ravens are to do well for the remainder of the season, Flacco has to carry the offense, even with a limited supporting cast.