Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun

Unlike his early struggles nearly a week ago, Joe Flacco was solid in the first half. He has become very good with play-action fakes. His placement on passes were much better in the second half, but he still needs to get some passes down. Flacco looked more comfortable and a lot more in control of the offense against the Pittsburgh Steelers than he did Sunday. He was six of six on the Ravens' scoring drive midway through the third quarter. Grade: B