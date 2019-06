Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun

There will be no excuses for Joe Flacco because of the knee injury. He forced passes into double coverage and missed open receivers. His knee gave out, but his brain short circuited as well. Backup Tyrod Taylor gained some yards after the game was virtually over, but the blown handling of a snap out of the shotgun formation was ugly. Flacco had a 25.8 rating at halftime. Grade: F