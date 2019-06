Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun

Joe Flacco finished the game with a quarterback rating of 49.8. He completed 30 of 50 passes for 192 yards, but he also threw three interceptions. His longest pass was 14 yards, and the Bengals did a nice job of taking away the long ball. Flacco took a beating, which is the only reason he doesn't get a failing grade. Grade: D