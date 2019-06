Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun

Joe Flacco didn't seem to be distracted despite the birth of his second son. As usual, Flacco had a couple of passes that sailed on him, but he also had several passes dropped, including two for possible touchdowns. He is still holding onto the ball too long, and that waggle pass looks like it is in slow motion. Overall, though, a strong game for Flacco, much better than the season opener against Denver. Grade: B