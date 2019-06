Lloyd Fox, Baltimore Sun

Joe Flacco struggled a little early, but his receivers did nothing to help him. He had some overthrows and his timing was off on occasion, but that is to be expected at this point of the season. Flacco has to realize he can't throw as many jump balls as last season because Anquan Boldin is no longer in a Ravens uniform to bail him out. Flacco threw two interceptions and almost had a third. Grade: C+