Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun

Joe Flacco had a lot of passing yards in the second half and most of those came late once Green Bay started playing a lot of soft zone coverages. Flacco needs to get off to a fast start in upcoming games. This offense drags as he drags, and he missed several open receivers in the first half. He also had several fumbles and held onto the ball too long while taking sacks. Grade: C-