Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun

Chicago had one of the worst run defenses in the NFL, and the Ravens took advantage. Ray Rice had 131 rushing yards on 25 carries, including a long of 47 yards in the first quarter. He became a major weapon for the offense on draw plays late in the fourth quarter. He still needs to improve on his pass blocking. His whiff turned into six points for the Bears. Grade: A View Fan Grades () What's your grade?