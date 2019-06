Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun

Joe Flacco threw five interceptions. That's unacceptable. That's a season full of picks in one game. True, he did get a lot of pressure, but he also has to do a better job of reading the entire field. At least three of those interceptions were Flacco's fault. There can be no excuses. Sometimes you just have bad games. Flacco had one of those Sunday. Grade: F.