Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun

Joe Flacco struggles with accuracy. He moves in the pocket well at times, but he still doesn['t have good pocket awareness. Even when outside the pocket, he doesn't know when to throw it away. Flacco averaged only 7.0 yards per pass and finished with a rating of 60.0. He would have been the worst quarterback on the field, but the Bengals' Andy Dalton took the honors. Grade: D