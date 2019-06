Christopher T. Assaf, Baltimore Sun

Joe Flacco, pictured, had 273 passing yards, but 126 of those came on two passes -- one each to Jacoby Jones and Torrey Smith. Overall, Flacco moved in the pocket and threw the ball well, but he occasionally held onto it too long. He could become a weapon in the wildcat offense because the Jets didn't even cover him at times. Flacco had only one turnover and had a rating of 97.1. Grade: B-