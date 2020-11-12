Youth sports will be suspended Monday as part of new coronavirus restrictions in Anne Arundel, County Executive Steuart Pittman announces

Anne Arundel Recreation and Parks youth sports will be suspended on Monday part of various new coronavirus restrictions that Anne Arundel county executive Steuart Pittman announced on Thursday morning.
"Now it’s a good time of year to do that because we’re winding down most of our fall seasons and about to start our winter seasons. Basketball is probably the sport most impacted,” said Pittman, who said his twin sons play youth basketball.
“I know what it was like to be in those small gymnasiums in elementary schools with two teams battling on the court and a lot of parents crammed up against the wall,” Pittman continued, “so we’re going to have to forgo that season this year in Anne Arundel County.”
Pittman also limited social gatherings in Anne Arundel County to 10 individuals indoors and 25 outdoors. The decision follows Gov. Larry Hogan, who on Tuesday delivered new regulations on restaurants, reducing capacity from 75% to 50%, and urged against indoor gatherings of 25 or more people and from traveling to various states.
County school-aged athletes had taken part in youth sports since mid-June, when the Maryland Department of Health issued an order allowing youth sports gatherings and events again.
Maryland added 1,714 new coronavirus cases and 16 deaths in the last 24 hours, with a continued uptick of more than 1,000 people contracting the virus every day, pushing the state’s positivity rate past the recommended 5% metric to 5.6%. Anne Arundel’s seven-day positivity rate was 5.84%, as of Saturday; Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman said this morning that Anne Arundel is seeing 130 new cases per day.
“We’re in bad shape,” Pittman said.
Latest Sports
High school sports will not be affected at this time, Pittman’s senior advisor Chris Trumbauer confirmed Thursday. Three Anne Arundel private schools, Archbishop Spalding, St. Mary’s and Annapolis Area Christian School, have held competitions over the last two to three weeks.