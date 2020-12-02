Anne Arundel recommended more than 800 quarantine as a result of youth sporting events

“It gets very challenging to get in touch with everybody,” Kalyanaraman said. “We’ve talked about the fact that not everybody returns our phone calls who are contacts. We have about an 80% rate. For a team, when we have 20 contacts, that’s about four or five people that are not answering our call. That multiplies over the youth sports to mean there’s a lot of people who are potentially exposed who are not returning our calls, who we don’t know what they’re doing.”