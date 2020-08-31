Parents, players, coaches protest in hopes of resuming youth football in Anne Arundel County

About 150 protestors gathered outside the Anne Arundel County Health Department headquarters Monday to call for a reversal of the county’s decision to cancel the fall youth tackle football season. A group of about 100 then moved to the Government House to request Gov. Larry Hogan to do the same.
The Health Department on Wednesday shut down the Anne Arundel Youth Football Association season, which enrolled about 2,000 players and was set to begin Sept. 26, though the league began practices in late July.
Officials from Anne Arundel Recreation and Parks and the department met Wednesday to discuss and make the decision, citing that the Maryland Sports Commission Return to Play Report that deems football a “high risk” sport. High risk sports are not permitted to play during Phase 2 of Maryland’s Roadmap to Recovery.
County Executive Steuart Pittman arrived at the department offices near Annapolis around 8 a.m. to address the angry crowd of parents, youth coaches and young players.
“I got a lot of emails. I understand you love your sport and your parents that love your kids,” Pittman said. “I wasn’t invited to this. I wanted to come. I wanted to see what your signs said and wanted to look at your faces. I can’t tell you that there’s anything about this thing that’s fair.”
He continued, “We’ve got no good rules. In this pandemic thing, nothing is fair yet.”
Pittman said there are inequities in restrictions during the pandemic.
“Every time a level of government puts a restriction on makes people mad. I’m mad. I could well be on your side,” Pittman said.
Protestors shouted over Pittman as the county executive continued to speak.
“Over 200 people have died in the county. Almost 1,000 people a day dying in the country, so you’re not going to convince me that we shouldn’t try to save lives,” Pittman told the crowd.
Maryland surpassed 108,000 positive coronavirus tests on Monday, and Anne Arundel County has totaled 8,351 positive tests. The statewide positivity rate is 3.26%. It’s 3.41% in Anne Arundel County.
Neither County Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman nor any other health department representatives “were invited to speak or participate in the protest against the health department,” Health Department spokesperson Elin Jones said.
Annapolis High graduate and former professional wide receiver Larry Beavers, 34, stepped to the center of the crowd and led an impassioned plea to the county executive. He’s returned to his neighborhood to help guide kids like he once was in a positive direction through football.
“The neighborhoods I grew up in, they went down the wrong path. I stayed in sports that took me away from that path...,” Beavers said. “I never missed a year of football. If this had happened to me back then, Lord knows what would have happened to me. I don’t know. We all don’t know.”
Many parents expressed confusion as to why their children were permitted to practice if the season was going to meet its demise anyway. Players had been training in full pads for about a month and practicing and scrimmaging for six weeks.
Shaun and Jen Lewy of Glen Burnie had hoped to see their son, 13-year-old two-way lineman Bill, go out his last season of youth eligibility on top.
The cancellation blindsided them.
“As much as we were told we were going to have a season, we were surprised,” Shaun Lewy said. “We were told every week we were having a season and Rec and Parks was fighting for us.”
Dozens of youth and mschool-age players joined the protest, carrying signs and bullhorns and wearing their jerseys. Gavin Ray, a 9-year-old fourth grader at Point Pleasant Elementary School said he was “just devastated” when he heard football was canceled.
“I think that we should have football,” he said. “School’s cancelled. I think they’re taking too much away from us.”
Much of what concerned many parents present was that their kids who played football had no other option for the fall. Many did not play other sports, such as lacrosse and baseball.
Edgewater resident Stefanie Lilly, who organized Monday’s protest, said her son Landen was lucky because he could fall back on lacrosse. But not everyone can, she said.
“The kids want to play. That’s the bottom line. The kids should be able to, just like the kids in the other sports can,” she said. “[Other sports continuing,] that is bothersome that other teams are allowed to come in from other states and play on our fields that us residents pay county taxes on. We should be able to use our own fields.”
Other than the cancellation six weeks into practicing and scrimmaging, a feeling of sports inequity angered protestors on Monday. Though Maryland Sports Commission deems football and competitive cheerleading a “high risk” sport, lacrosse, soccer and baseball are “medium risk.”
PAL coach Derek Edwards, better known as “coach Doe” to his community, wouldn’t have been there Monday had other sports been shut down as well.
“If there were no other sports playing, I wouldn’t be out here. Fair is fair,” Edwards said. “Everybody can play soccer, lacrosse. Telling these kids where football is all they know — they’re going to be in the streets — they need to be on a football field going the right direction. Without their sport, they have nothing to do.”
Organizations will have to refund parents, who paid $200 to register their child.
Mike Mulhern, a coach and commissioner for the Southern Bulldogs youth football organization, said his organization spent $15,000 for the season. It’s a financial impact similar to the other organizations affected.
“We’ll have to refund the registration money, so it’s going to hurt. A lot of organizations are going to drop out because of this,” Mulhern said. “They won’t be able to afford it [which means] less teams, less kids.”
Lilly set up a petition to resume youth football on Friday night. As of 7 a.m. Monday, it had garnered more than 1,600 signatures.
“I understand about the safety. But all the other counties canceled months ago,” Lilly said. “Why would they do this? To take it out from under them like it’s nothing? It’s not right.”
Carroll County parents, coaches and players held a similar protest on Wednesday. Their youth football season was shut down by the county’s commissioner in early August, also several weeks into practices. A Carroll parent, Amanda Cunningham, said their teams used face-shields, disinfectant, temperature checks and screening — similar to what Anne Arundel teams had done.
Carroll officials will meet Thursday to discuss reopening its tackle football.
Cunningham is hopeful a combined push between Anne Arundel and Carroll Counties will help leverage change, but was a little discouraged by the emotions she saw in videos of the Anne Arundel protest.
“I think it’s encouraging they have good intentions,” Cunningham said. “I just wish that everyone would keep in mind that our kids are watching us and we are giving an example. We’ve got to be respectful and not let this happen again.”
This article will be updated.