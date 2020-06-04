Perfect weather, conditions welcomed back Annapolis Yacht Club’s Wednesday Night Racing

Annapolis Yacht Club commodore Jonathan Bartlett was beaming with pride as he watched the opening of Wednesday Night Racing.
Conditions could not have been any better for the season debut of the popular series, which was delayed almost two months by the coronavirus pandemic.
Sunny skies, warm weather and 8-12 knot southwesterly winds welcomed the fleet of 41 boats in six classes — Etchells, Herreshoff 12.5, V-Boats, J/70, J/80 and J/105. A unusually large spectator fleet turned out to watch the first organized sporting event held in Anne Arundel County since the coronavirus crisis began in mid-March.
“It was awesome being back out there again. It was an absolutely beautiful night for sailing — gorgeous weather and great breeze,” said Arthur Libby, who skippered Doghouse to victory in J/105 class. “It was just really nice seeing all the boats and all our friends out on the water doing what we love.”
When the Department of Natural Resources lifted the ban on recreation sailing, Annapolis Yacht Club sprung into action and carefully formulated a plan to resume weeknight racing. Bartlett and the AYC Sailing Committee focused on the safety of competitors, race committee personnel and staff when deciding how to operate the series.
“It was a joy to see so many boats out there competing and the sailors with smiles on their faces,” Bartlett said. “I’m extremely pleased because I truly believe we did this in a safe and responsible manner. We are rolling this out slowly, which is what we needed to do.”
By far the biggest decision was to split the Wednesday Night Racing fleet in half to reduce the amount of activity at all the marinas around Annapolis. Of particular concern was the AYC Sailing Center that launches and recovers the smaller boats that are stored on shore.
Annapolis Yacht Club implemented several special rules and restrictions for the resumption of Wednesday Night Racing. Boatyard personnel launched and recovered boats one at a time using only one of two 2-ton lifts that are side-by-side.
Sailors had to refrain from gathering in groups, either ashore or on the docks. Masks or proper face coverings were required for anyone on Annapolis Yacht Club property and that policy was strictly enforced.
Fleet captain Robert Shapiro was responsible for ensuring sailors followed the new rules and only had to offer a few gentle reminders. There was one time when Shapiro asked sailors at the dock awaiting haul out to get back aboard their boats.
“I thought everyone was super conscientious of the policies in place, so enforcement wasn’t necessary. From a safety standpoint, I was super happy,” Shapiro said. “Splitting up the fleet the way we did allowed us to control the amount of people on-site and adhere to our game-plan. Our grounds were never overwhelmed at any point last night.”
Annapolis Yacht Club’s race committee, led by longtime chairman Bobby Frey, was also asked to make adjustments. Aboard the signal boat, Paul and Sue Mikulski’s J/42 Full Circle, were four race committee members instead of the usual 10.
Being short-handed on personnel prevented Frey from employing the standard five-minute starting sequence. That was mainly because the race committee could not raise and lower the necessary flags.
Instead, Frey employed what is known as the “dinghy” start sequence (Appendix U in the Racing Rules of Sailing). Each starting sequence lasted three minutes and timing notifications were made by an automated sound system without the accompanying flag display.
“Actually, it worked out better than I thought it would,” Frey said. “However, last night we only had one-design classes, most of which are familiar with the dinghy start. Next week, we have handicap classes that don’t use that rule at all, which could prove challenging.”
Racing went as smoothly as one could expect, although some crews were understandably rusty performing maneuvers following the long layoff. J/105, J/70 and J/80 all sailed a four-legged course that featured upwind, downwind and reaching legs.
Aboard some of the boats, every crew member wore a mask of some sort. There were a few boats on which none of the sailors had face coverings. “Skippers are responsible for their crew and decide on their own how they want to operate,” Bartlett said.
Mirage led the 14-boat J/105 class around the first two turning marks but was overtaken by Doghouse on the only beat. Libby tacked away from rival skipper Fredrik Salvesen and picked up a favorable wind shift to take the lead for good.
“I don’t beat Fredrik very often, so that felt good. It’s always nice when Doghouse finishes ahead of Mirage,” Libby said.
Wednesday Night Racing is normally a weekly outlet for participants, but that will not be the case during this strange year. All the classes that competed this Wednesday night will sit out next week while the other half of the fleet (ORC and PHRF handicap classes, Cal 25, Alberg 30, J/30) goes racing.
“I wish we were racing every week but completely understand the Annapolis Yacht Club is trying to manage this properly,” Libby said. “I think Commodore Bartlett and the rest of the organizing committee are doing a fantastic job of getting us out sailing.”
Opening night of Wednesday Night Racing attracted a true rock star. Harwood native Terry Hutchinson, one of the world’s most famous and accomplished professional sailors, borrowed the J/70 owned by friends Jenn and Ray Wulff in order to compete.
Hutchinson served as helmsman for a crew that included another renowned professional in Arnold native Greg Gendell. They were joined by their respective sons — 16-year-old son Aden Hutchinson and 12-year-old Ben Gendell. Rounding out the crew was Hutchinson’s niece Anabelle, a standout collegiate sailor at Brown University.
“I never pass up an opportunity to go sailing at home on the Chesapeake Bay with friends and family,” said Hutchinson, skipper and CEO of the American Magic syndicate — United States’ lone challenger for the America’s Cup.
Hutchinson, a 1986 graduate of St. Mary’s High, is briefly back in Anne Arundel County after closing down the American Magic compound in Pensacola, Florida and shipping the New York Yacht Club syndicate’s AC75 Defiant to Auckland, New Zealand.
“I really want to thank the Wulffs for allowing me to use their J/70. It was a perfect evening for sailing, and we had a blast,” said Hutchinson, who is close to relocating to Auckland for the next couple years.
Aden Hutchinson steered on the first and second leg before handing the tiller off to his father for the third. Ben Gendell took the helm for the long reaching leg to the finish line as Joint Custody took first in J/70 class by a wide margin.
Hutchinson, who has been splitting time between the American Magic training bases in Pensacola and Newport, R.I., was impressed by the Annapolis Yacht Club Sailing Center that has been completely transformed in recent years.
Bartlett, in his first full year as commodore, watched Wednesday Night Racing from the cockpit of Shapiro’s spacious Bertram 31-foot powerboat and sported a constant smile or look of satisfaction.
“I was extremely happy to see everyone having fun racing on a beautiful evening out in the fresh air on the water. It was very, very exciting and I wish I had been out sailing myself,” Bartlett said. “I think sailboat racing coming back in Annapolis brought a small sense of normalcy.”