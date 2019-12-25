Sports Reporter Santa is back again this year to spread some holiday cheer to various athletic figures from Anne Arundel County and beyond.
We’ve been keeping a close eye on the local sports scene and meticulously making a list. All these gifts are given in the Christmas spirit and Sports Reporter Santa can only hope they are well received.
Happy Holidays to all our readers.
To former Navy and current Boston Red Sox pitcher Noah Song: A favorable decision from the Secretary of Navy and Secretary of Defense.
Song needs a Hail Mary after the Naval Academy and Chief of Naval Operations declined to support his waiver request to delay active duty service in order to pursue playing professional baseball.
That negative endorsement through the chain of command currently has Song on course to start flight school at some point in January. However, Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas B. Modly and/or Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper could overrule the Chief of Naval Operations decision.
To be clear, Song is not trying to get out of his five-year military commitment. The hard-throwing right-handed pitcher is simply seeking to delay serving until after his baseball career is complete.
Here's hoping the top leadership recognizes the public relations benefit of having Song possibly play in the major leagues for a storied franchise such as the Boston Red Sox.
To the Navy football team: A victory over Kansas State in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.
Beating a Power Five conference opponent in such a prestigious postseason contest would be the perfect capstone to an incredible bounce-back campaign for the Midshipmen.
Navy would equal the program record for wins in a season, set in 2015 when record-setting quarterback Keenan Reynolds directed an 11-2 campaign.
An eight-win improvement would mark one of the greatest turnarounds in Football Bowl Subdivision history and further cement the legacy of head coach Ken Niumatalolo.
It would also be a real statement win for the American Athletic Conference in its “Power Six” campaign. Kansas State handed fourth-ranked Oklahoma its lone loss of the season and is thus the only school in the country to have beaten any of the College Football Playoff participants.
To Navy quarterback Malcolm Perry: Selection in the 2020 NFL Draft in late April.
There is no question Perry is capable of playing in the National Football League if provided the right opportunity. The 5-foot-9, 185-pound speedster may be the most dynamic runner in all of college football.
Perry ranks fourth nationally with 1,804 rushing yards, trailing only three tailbacks that are all almost certain first round picks in Oklahoma State’s Chuba Hubbard (1,936), Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor (1,909) and Ohio State’s J.K. Dobbins (1,829).
Perry has delivered one highlight reel run after another this season, repeatedly breaking the ankles of opposing defenders with his amazing array of cutback moves. No NFL scout evaluating Perry live or on tape would dare say he cannot play at the next level.
Of course, Perry will not be drafted as a quarterback. The Tennessee native, who will audition for the NFL during the East-West Shrine Bowl in mid-January, will have to follow in the footsteps of Reynolds by converting to slot receiver.
That will not be as difficult for Perry, who played slotback at Navy during his illustrious career. Perry will no doubt also get a look as a kickoff and/or punt returner.
Having watched Perry play the past four years, I have no doubt his remarkable open-field running ability would translate to the NFL if he were properly utilized.
You have to think the New England Patriots would be at the top of the list of NFL franchises willing to take a chance on Perry. Legendary head coach Bill Belichick has proven in the past a willingness to draft or sign Naval Academy graduates, due largely to his lifelong connection to the program and respect for the institution.
To Maryland football coach Mike Locksley: A winning season and bowl berth in 2020.
For all those who believe Locksley is the right man for the job in College Park, what transpired this season was painful to watch.
Excitement was high following a promising start highlighted by a rout of a Syracuse squad that wound up being a disappointment. However, things unraveled quickly for the Terrapins, who lost nine of their last 10 to finish 3-9 overall and 1-8 in the Big Ten Conference.
There are myriad reasons why it all fell apart, beginning with instability at quarterback where Virginia Tech transfer Josh Jackson did not prove the answer and Locksley wound up using four different players.
As usual when things go south, there were critical injuries along with some off-field issues. Ultimately, the Terrapins still were not ready for prime time and continue to be overmatched within the powerful East Division of the Big Ten.
It would be wise for athletic director Damon Evans to give Locksley the time necessary to properly turn things around. It’s going to take at least four recruiting classes and a complete culture change.
Locksley has repeatedly proven he can recruit top tier talent and is particularly adept at keeping the best local prospects at home.
Some staff changes are necessary during the offseason and there is considerable work to be done in terms of developing a team-first mentality. We remain confident Locksley can get the job done and make Maryland a winning program again.
To former Broadneck athletic director Ken Kazmarek: A strong turnout of former Broadneck basketball players for the January 3rd court dedication in his honor.
Broadneck will officially unveil “Coach Kaz Court” between the girls’ and boys’ games being played that Friday night at the Cape St. Claire School.
It would be fun to see some of the school’s all-time greats such as Jason Smith, Matt Campbell, Jamaine Young, Johnny Williams and John Williams among others show up to recognize Kazmarek, who compiled a 296-179 record during a 20-year tenure that concluded in May 2003.
To Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Josh Hader: A fair contract.
Due to Major League Baseball rules limiting what players can earn during their “rookie” contract, Milwaukee is getting away with woefully underpaying the two-time National League Reliever of the Year.
Hader made a measly $535,000 in 2018 when he first won the Trevor Hoffman Award and $556,500 while repeating this past season. According to estimates, the Millersville native is due to make $687,600 during his third full season in the majors.
That is highway robbery for a pitcher of Hader’s caliber, whose statistics across the board show are nothing short of amazing. Because the hard-throwing left-hander remains under club control, the Brewers are allowed to determine his yearly salary using a formula based on statistical performance and awards.
Considering Hader is now a two-time All-Star and back-to-back Reliever of the Year winner, an annual salary of less than $700,000 in 2020 is a slap in the face. However, because the Old Mill graduate is not eligible for arbitration until after the 2020 season, there is nothing he nor his representatives with Creative Artists Agency can do about it.
You can almost bet that Milwaukee, as a small market franchise, will never pay Hader what he’s truly worth. In fact, there are already rumors the Brewers are entertaining trade offers for their ace closer.
That’s because Hader is likely to receive an annual salary in excess of $4 million through the arbitration process after next season. The Brewers may not be willing to pay that price and would no doubt consider an enticing package of prospects from a deep-pocketed organization such as the New York Yankees or Los Angeles Dodgers, both of which are reportedly interested in Hader.
To the Chesapeake Bayhawks: A 2020 season.
Men’s professional lacrosse is in complete limbo at this point with not even those involved completely sure what next year will bring. What does seem certain is the market cannot continue to support two leagues like it did last summer.
The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL), which debuted in 2019, has some wealthy investors and a television contract. While the traveling model espoused by founder Paul Rabil remains in question, the PLL is not going away any time soon.
So, where does that leave Major League Lacrosse, which has been in existence since 2001? It remains unclear whether MLL is strong enough to withstand another season of head-to-head competition with the PLL.
That dynamic could change dramatically if MLL is able to negotiate a national television contract and significantly increase its corporate sponsorship. Lifelong Annapolis resident Mark Burdett, Chief Revenue Officer for Major League Lacrosse, is at the forefront of trying to make both things happen.
There were rumors back in the fall that MLL and PLL leaders were negotiating a merger. If so, there is no evidence those talks produced any sort of agreement.
The Bayhawks, who captured their record sixth championship this past season, are clearly the class of Major League Lacrosse. Owner Brendan Kelly, another lifelong Annapolitan, recently told The Capital the franchise’s future remains bright.
It’s fun having a professional lacrosse team here in Annapolis, which is why Santa Claus Reporter feels a 2020 season for the Chesapeake Bayhawks would be a nice present for all the local fans and supporters.
To professional sailor Terry Hutchinson: Success in the 2020 America’s Cup World Series.
Things are about to get serious for the four syndicates entered to compete in the 36th America’s Cup, which gets underway with the challenger selection series in January 2021.
Hutchinson, a Harwood native, is CEO and skipper of American Magic, the United States syndicate representing the New York Yacht Club. The 1986 St. Mary’s High graduate has made all the right moves so far in positioning American Magic as a legitimate contender.
In fact, early handicapping has the American syndicate ahead of the two other challengers – Italy’s Luna Rosa led by Max Sirena and Ineos Team UK directed by renowned British sailor Ben Ainslie.
All three challengers have joined current America’s Cup holder Emirates Team New Zealand in launching the first evolution of an AC75 Class foiling monohull. Sailboat racing enthusiasts will begin to find out which syndicate got the design process right when the America’s Cup World Series conducts its first event in Cagliari, Sardinia from April 23-26, 2020.
That is the first of four regattas that make up the series, which will also make stops in Auckland, New Zealand and Portsmouth, England.
This is the first chance for Hutchinson and American Magic to make a strong statement and Santa Claus Reporter is predicting a solid performance.