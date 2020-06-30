Jockey Victor Rosales put his career on hold when a boy needed a new heart. Now, he’s riding to victory.

Victor Rosales postponed his aspirations of becoming a jockey when the son of the trainer who would give him his first shot needed a heart transplant.
Now, three years into Rosales’ career, the only salaried jockey at Laurel Park is riding a filly to victory — one named after Emerson Schoenthal, the boy whom Rosales had paused the start of his career for, and for the boy’s gifted heart.
“It was never a question he was going to ride her,” trainer Phil Schoenthal said. The horses name is Gifted Heart.
Rosales, 30, of Pasadena, rises at 4 a.m. seven days a week to exercise the 14 thoroughbreds he’s currently tasked to race. Schoenthal, whom Rosales now balances with another trainer, Gary Capuano, reckons no other jockey has that large of a workload.
When Rosales arrived to the United States from Zacatecas, Mexico in 2001, he started as a maintenance worker on a Florida farm when the horses began to lure his eye. Others asked them why, with a build like his, he wasn’t a jockey. The answer was Rosales had never ridden a horse.
“They gave me a chance to ride, and I said, ‘I love this. I love how I feel,‘” Rosales said.
After becoming an exercise rider, Rosales moved to Virginia and then Laurel, where he took up work riding Schoenthal’s horses. Over the next five years, Rosales worked his way up to Schoenthal’s right-hand man while he trained to become a jockey. He watched races on the television, and riders Mike Smith and John Velazquez became his idols.
In 2018, Rosales and Schoenthal reeled in an agent. They talked about setting Rosales up with a few horses over the winter, to get his feet wet for his “bug,” or apprentice, year. He’d ridden a few amateur races over the summer, which Schoenthal said didn’t count towards his jockey career. He got his first real start in November.
Rosales was so excited he didn’t sleep for two days before his first race.
His career, however, paused in June when doctors diagnosed Schoenthal’s son Emerson with an incurable heart condition. By Thanksgiving, Emerson was admitted to the hospital full-time. Schoenthal’s wife moved in to be with their son, while Schoenthal raised two more children at home while continuing to train horses.
Rosales felt he couldn’t abandon Schoenthal amid the chaos. He stepped up, riding all the horses and commanding the staff. It’s important, Schoenthal said, for a budding jockey to spend his mornings making connections with new trainers and build up work. Instead, Rosales spent his mornings working full-time at Schoenthal’s stables.
After a successful heart transplant in January 2019, Emerson was discharged from the hospital by March — and Schoenthal set Rosales back on track. It’s usually difficult breaking a new jockey in — owners pressure trainers to connect them with veteran riders, because they think it’ll be easier to win.
But Rosales had a leg up. By working for Schoenthal for five years, horse owners knew his face.
“Everybody likes him. When it was time for him to start riding races, everybody wanted to be the owner that put him on his first winner,” Schoenthal said. “That was a good thing for him and easier to make that jump.”
In February, Schoenthal paired Rosales with a gray filly, Pink Pearl, for a cheaper race he’d thought she’d compete in. Together, they exceeded expectations and won.
“We really felt like Victor was positioned to take advantage of winning early ... because he was so experienced,” the trainer said.
Rosales rides the horses no one else wants, which, with 14 horses to exercise in a morning, is quite a few.
“I get along with them. I’m really relaxed with them,” Rosales said. “Some horses don’t like me pushing them, so I let them be. I think they like that with me, so they behave with me.”
Gifted Heart is one of them.
Though her name branded her with importance, and she posed promise athletically, Gifted Heart was unpredictable in her youth. Schoenthal called her “borderline dangerous.”
“That’s the kind of horse you need a great rider to handle and manage and coax her through her problems,” Schoenthal said.
A lot of her success today, Schoenthal knows, is because of the work Rosales put into her. Together, they’ve counted two wins, with another race on Saturday.
“The first time she ran, we won. The second time, she beat all the boys,” Rosales said.
Gifted Heart’s majority owner, Jim Rashid, is the same man who put Rosales on his first horse.
“One of the things you learn is there’s a lot of pressure when you go run a big-money race in Kentucky or New York that you have to use a big-name, national rider. A guy you see on TV all the time. I don’t know if those guys are better than anybody else,” Schoenthal said. “... I’ve learned over the years that, when you win, it’s a lot more fun to win with your friends. When you lose, it feels a lot better when you lose with your friends.”
Taking flight through a pandemic
These days, Rosales balances eight trainers along with his two main barns. He’s regularly pulling more top-level horses and has won every race since racing returned to Laurel Park in May.
Though Rosales’ stock is rising, the coronavirus pandemic has done its best to ruin that.
But Rosales knows how to weather a storm. Last year in Pennsylvania, his mount threw him mid-race. Dottie Miller, Rosales’ girlfriend and racing photographer, said she wasn’t sure Rosales would come back to the sport. But he was sidelined only a month.
When the track shut down March 15, Rosales went three months without a race. He spent that time working on his body to keep in shape and on his farm, where he keeps ducks, pigs, goats, and five retired thoroughbreds, whom he wanted to give a good life post careers.
Now that they’re back, his home track treats its riders a little differently. Gone is the jockey room; riders use the grandstand, a cavernous space that looks too big without fans. Along with security guards, the only people milling around on off-days, jockeys wear masks at all times — except when it’s time to race.
One time, Rosales forgot he was wearing one. When he went to lift the mask to his nose, a curtain of dirt, collected from the racetrack, tumbled down his face. He has to change masks all the time.
On race days, 15 to 20 jockeys scatter around Laurel Park. None work as many horses as Rosales does.
When other jockeys are around, Rosales will sometimes carry gummy snacks in all forms — worms, bears, sticks.
“I’m the silly guy in the jockey room. I try to make everybody laugh,” Rosales said.
The pandemic has limited Rosales’ reach, and ability to make money.
Whereas he’d typically race at Laurel four days a week, the track has limited race-days to two. Rosales patches his week with other tracks — twice a week in Delaware, where rules are more lax, and occasionally in Pennsylvania. Other tracks won’t allow out-of-state jockeys.
They usually leave Tuesdays open, for Miller’s OB/GYN appointments. They’re three months pregnant with Rosales’ first kid. He can’t wait to tell his mother back in Zacatecas.
“Now, with a baby on the way. I’m working harder,” Rosales said. “I’m hoping everything will go back to normal again, and we can go different places and have more days to race in Maryland.”