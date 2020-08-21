New summer basketball league brings big-time talent to Meade Village

Meade Village has become a popular spot for pickup basketball ever since Anne Arundel County Recreation and Parks constructed a new facility with two side-by-side courts.
On weekends, as many as 75 players will show up looking to get in a run.
“You might get a game in, but if you lose you might be done for the day,” said Jay Mouzon, a former standout point guard at Meade High, Anne Arundel Community College and South Carolina State.
Seeing the logjam of players sitting and standing around, Mouzon and longtime friend William “Fatman” Brooks had one of those light bulb moments.
“There was enough talent out there to organize into teams, so we were like: Why don’t we just get a league together,” Mouzon said.
Brooks works for Tunnel Vision, a sports apparel company based in Severn. Founder and CEO Kyle Williams has been an enthusiastic supporter of community athletic events and has donated to many worthy causes.
Williams immediately came onboard with the idea, and thus the Tunnel Vision Summer Basketball League was born. In just one summer, it has attracted some of the top talent throughout the Baltimore-Washington metropolitan region and become quite popular with fans far and wide.
“I think the league is running extremely well. In fact, things are going a lot better than I expected,” said Brooks, who serves as commissioner along with Mouzon and Williams.
It did not take long for the inaugural Tunnel Vision Summer League to fill up with 12 teams quickly paying the $100 entry fee. Each team is restricted to 10 players each and several rosters are loaded. Regular season games were held Sundays (two simultaneously at 10, 11 and noon) at the Meade Village recreational complex.
Mouzon and Brooks share many of the administrative duties such as scheduling, making sure waiver forms are signed, obtaining officials and so on. Williams brings the weight of his business along with a speed dial of important contacts to the plate.
“We’ve utilized Kyle’s Tunnel Vision brand for apparel and to help market the league. We’ve leveraged some of his business connections to bring in outside vendors,” Mouzon said.
Williams has poured considerable investment into making the Tunnel Vision Summer League one of the best in the area. Players are all sporting colorful jerseys provided by Tunnel Vision, while there are on-site vendors providing food, drinks and snacks. There’s even a disc jockey pumping music to bring the crowd alive.
“People are saying this league is top-notch coming right out of the gate,” Brooks said. “I think the overall atmosphere and the vibe everyone is showing are what sets it apart. It’s more like an event than a basketball league.”
Inclement weather canceled the final Sunday of the regular season, but all 12 teams completed 12 contests. Playoff action begins this Sunday morning with first-round games among the bottom eight seeds. Top-four seeds earned a bye and will await winners with the semifinals slated for Aug. 29 and the championship game being held the next day.
A Team Elite, a Laurel-based franchise led all season by guard Marquis Powell, won a tiebreaker among three teams that finished with 5-2 records to earn the top seed. Powell, a Bowie native, starred at DeMatha Catholic and Widener University before playing professionally overseas and with the Baltimore Shuckers of the Central Basketball Association.
On Saturday afternoon, Meade Village will host an all-star event consisting of three games between the top players in the Tunnel Vision League and a visiting contingent from the Summer Saints League in Pennsylvania.
Second-seeded Da Mobb features several former Anne Arundel County standouts and has been led by Cyle Porter (Indian Creek) and Brandon Spain (Glen Burnie High, Indiana University-Pennsylvania).
Mouzon believes No. 3 Homewreckers, comprised mostly of Prince George’s County products, is the most talented squad. Former Oxon Hill High standout Maurice Creek, a 6-foot-5 swingman who played at Indiana and George Washington, is the most recognizable name on the roster. Darnell Dodson, a 6-foot-7, 215-pound Eleanor Roosevelt graduate who played at Kentucky, is another key figure for Homewreckers.
Fourth-seeded Sky’s the Limit consists mostly of Anne Arundel natives and was organized by brothers Brandon and Daon Riley (Old Mill, CCBS-Dundalk). Avion Robinson (Old Mill), Mahzi Thames (Meade, Chesapeake College) and Jayson Mouzon (Glen Burnie, CCBC-Dundalk) are also key members.
Byron Ireland, who played two seasons at Annapolis before transferring to Baltimore City powerhouse St. Frances, has been lighting it up for Team Dorsey. Prep teammate Elijah Davis poured in 40 points for No Worries in the season opener.
“For a high school kid, Byron Ireland has been very impressive. He’s dominating grown men and teams have problems stopping him,” Jay Mouzon said.
Tunnel Vision organizers will select a regular season Most Valuable Player and Brooks also mentioned Ray Bush of Guard University as a leading candidate along with some of the aforementioned.
What sets the Tunnel Vision Summer League apart from others is the charitable aspect. Williams founded a non-profit initiative called “Chase Your Dreams” that provides resources and support for low-income communities.
Chase Your Dreams has partnered with the Maryland Health Department and four local churches for a special event on the Sunday of the championship game. Tunnel Vision organizers will give away backpacks filled with school supplies along with a limited number of Chrome books for online learning.
Williams said the Maryland Health Department will be on hand to distribute personal protective equipment and administer coronavirus tests.
“I think the most important piece of this new league is the community outreach,” Williams said. “We’re trying to do everything we can to help folks in our underserved communities thrive and be successful.”
Tunnel Vision Summer League Playoff Schedule
(All games at Meade Village Recreation Complex)
Sunday, August 23
9 a.m. – No. 7 50 East (4-3) vs. No. 10 Dorsey (2-5), Court 1
No. 8 Team Gotti (4-3) vs. No. 9 No Worries (2-5), Court 2
10 a.m. – No. 5 Guard University (5-2) vs. No. 12 No Limit Mafia (0-7), Court 1
No. 6 Family Matters (4-3) vs. No. 11 One of a Kind (1-6), Court 2
11 a.m. – No. 1 A Team Elite (5-2) vs. 8-9 winner, Court 1
No. 2 Da Mobb (5-2) vs. 7-10 winner, Court 2
Noon – No. 3 Homewreckers (5-2) vs. 6-11 winner, Court 1
No. 4 Sky’s the Limit (5-2) vs. 5-12 winner, Court 2
Saturday, August 29
Semifinals, 10 and 11 a.m.
Sunday, August 30
Championship game, 11 a.m.