Community celebration caps third season of Tunnel Vision summer basketball leagues

Organizers of the Tunnel Vision summer basketball leagues have steadily built something special.

Not only is Tunnel Vision providing playing opportunities in northern Anne Arundel County, the apparel company based in Severn is giving back to the community in a big way.

Last weekend was the culmination of another successful season for Tunnel Vision summer basketball. Friday night featured the championship game of the Tunnel Vision High School League, which was held at Truxtun Park in Annapolis. On Sunday, the semifinals and finals of the Tunnel Vision Men’s League were held at Meade Village.

This was the third season for the men’s league, which has grown to 16 teams divided into the Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant divisions, playing games Sunday at Meade Village.

Tunnel Vision Summer League commissioners, back row from left, Jay Mouzon, Kyle Williams and William Brooks handed out 25 Mac Books and 200 backpacks to children from the Meade Village community during the Tunnel Vision Summer League championship game and community give-back event. (Bryan Spain / Handout)

Encouraged by the widespread interest in the unlimited level league, Tunnel Vision organizers decided to start a high school league (19-and-under) and also just completed a third season with eight teams playing games on Saturdays at Queenstown Park.

Go Gettas, a team consisting mostly of Meade High players, repeated as high school league champions . Severn resident Reyjuan Gray scored 14 points, grabbed four rebounds and swiped four steals as Go Gettas beat Baltimore-based Benjamin Franklin, 56-39.

Jordan Canoles, a forward who plays at Glen Burnie, totaled 14 points and five rebounds as Go Gettas finished the season with a 9-1 record. Meade players on the team include Eric Brown III, Andre Campbell, Bryce Spruell and Zamar Jones.

Campbell was named high school league Most Valuable Player. Go Gettas coach Eric Brown Jr. also highlighted the contributions of Jalen Sykes, a Severn resident who attends Archbishop Spalding.

“We’re a team that likes to pressure the ball and cause a lot of turnovers,” said Brown, a 2000 Meade graduate. “We scored a lot of points in transition.”

Sunday was a community celebration at Meade Village as Tunnel Vision partnered with the Housing Commission of Anne Arundel County to conduct a “Back-to-School Giveaway” for members of the Meade Village community.

Anne Arundel County native and professional basketball player Trevelin Queen served as host of the event, which was sponsored by Downtown Locker Room. Queen, a North County graduate who was named Most Valuable Player of the NBA G League last season, autographed posters of himself for 150 kids.

Queen, who was promoted from the G League to play for the Houston Rockets, signed one of his game-worn NBA jerseys and it was given away as a door prize. Queen also helped hand out 150 backpacks that were filled with school supplies, 25 gift cards worth $50 each and 20 huge lego sets that were also raffle prizes.

“Trevelin has an amazing heart and is all about giving back to the community from which he came,” said Kyle Williams, founder and CEO of Tunnel Vision apparel.

Avion Robinson of Sky's the Limit attempts a reverse layup while Dwayne Wheeler from No Limit Mafia defends during the Tunnel Vision Men's League playoffs (Bryan Spain)

Anne Arundel County executive Steuart Pittman attended Sunday’s festivities, addressed the crowd before the championship game then performed a ceremonial tip-off.

Former Annapolis High and Bethany College standout Dalonte Joyce scored 12 points as Guard University edged Not Your Average Joes, 43-42, in a low-scoring men’s league championship game. Marcus Davis, a wide receiver who played at Virginia Tech and in the NFL, scored nine points and grabbed seven rebounds as Guard University captured its second championship.

Deon Queen (Chesapeake High, St. Mary’s College) and Ray Bush (Meade) were other key figures in helping Guard University complete an 11-0 season. Tevin Hanner (Milford Mill, Indiana University of Pennsylvania) totaled 18 points and nine rebounds to lead Not Your Average Joes. Brandon Spain (Glen Burnie, IUP) added nine points.

“It was an ugly game. It was pure grit down the stretch as our guys just wanted it more,” said Guard University coach Andrew Engel, who played at Old Mill and New Jersey Institute of Technology.

Deon Queen holds the championship game Most Valuable Player trophy as he celebrates with his Guard University teammates during the Tunnel Vision Summer League championship game and community give-back event. (Bryan Spain / HANDOUT)

Guard University trailed by six points with a minute left and by three points with 15 seconds to go. Not Your Average Joes missed the front end of three one-on-one opportunities and that gave Guard life.

Joyce was fouled while attempting a 3-pointer and proceeded to make two of three free throws. Guard University rebounded the miss then made two more from the charity stripe.

“Our only lead of the game came after we made a foul shot with five seconds left,” said Engel, whose squad has reached the Tunnel Vision finals all three seasons of the league’s existence.

Engel said Joyce came through in the clutch throughout the season and called Davis, a 6-foot-5, 220-pound forward with a 48-inch vertical leap, a “freak athlete and difference-maker.”

Most members of Guard University graduated high school in 2006 or 2007 and are now in their mid-30s.

“It’s pretty cool to show we can still compete with the young talent in the area. Our guys still have that competitive edge,” Engel said.

Engel praised the Tunnel Vision leadership, which includes Jay Mouzon and William “Fatman” Brooks, for what they have created.

“It’s a very well-organized league. Kyle, Jay and William have done a great job of building the league and making it very competitive. From top to bottom, it’s a very strong league,” he said.

Camari Wilkerson, an Old Mill graduate who played collegiate at Wingate University, was named MVP of the men’s league after posting the highest scoring average while leading Next Up.