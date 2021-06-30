‘A grand slam’: Truxtun Park Tennis Center in Annapolis reopens following refurbishment

Truxtun Park is back in the tennis business.
Following a complete refurbishment of the facility, there are now 16 new courts for tennis and pickleball. The Truxtun Park Tennis Center was dedicated via a ribbon-cutting ceremony this past Saturday at the complex located on Primrose Road in Annapolis.
The new center consists of eight dedicated tennis courts, six dedicated pickleball courts and two shared tennis courts that can also be used for both tennis and pickleball.
The Annapolis Recreation and Parks Department spearheaded the project, working with the tennis and pickleball communities to modernize the park and courts.
The project had been approved in 2019 by the City Council at that time and was scheduled to last six to nine months. Instead, it took many months longer due to water damage, drainage issues, contractor issues, the pandemic and various extra costs.
“So many things happened that we didn’t expect that this became known as the Murphy’s Law project,” Annapolis city manager David Jarrell said. “We appreciate the patience of the pickleball and tennis players who knew that in time these courts would be coming.”
Local tennis associations were on hand Saturday morning to participate in the ribbon-cutting and many of their lead members spoke. Included in these groups were the Annapolis Area Tennis School, Anne Arundel Tennis Association, the Tennis Alliance of Anne Arundel County and Totally Tennis.
“These new facilities will help to meet the dramatic increase in popularity on tennis over the last year,” said Randy Stevens, tennis director at Truxtun Park.
Stevens pointed out that, historically, Truxtun Park hosted numerous tournaments. Before courts were built at Truxtun Park there were no outside courts available to the public.
“Completion of these courts helps the Annapolis area to continue supporting the needs of those who want to play tennis and pickleball,” Stevens said.
Truxtun Park first came into being as a result of a gift of 31 acres given to the city by the Truxtun Beale family in 1936. The tennis courts were built in the 1960s and quickly became heavily used. Wear and tear over time led to deterioration and in 2019 the Annapolis City Council voted to have the courts refurbished.
LaQuisha Simmons, athletic supervisor for the Annapolis Recreation and Parks Department, stood in for director Archie Trader, who was attending the viewing of a close friend.
“Welcome to the long awaited, long anticipated ribbon cutting for our new courts,” Simmons said.
Among the dignitaries on hand were Ward 3 city councilwoman Rhonda Pindell Charles, whose pun-filled speech centered on the significance of the day. Charles said the new courts were a beautiful addition and coming on the heels of last summer’s reopening of the swimming pool made Truxtun Park a wonderful place to come enjoy a wide range of recreational activities.
“The city has really hit a grand slam with these new courts,” she said. “There is nothing more pleasing than seeing residents enjoying our amenities. These tennis courts give our residents something to love.”
Also on hand was state Del. Shaneka T. Henson, who praised the city for completing the courts and the improvement the sparkling new tennis center made to the park.
Dick Callahan, former Annapolis Recreation and Parks Director, cited the history of the oldest area of the park and the addition of dedicated pickleball courts for the first.
“The courts over time needed repair and so did the pool. With the reopening of these courts and the pool last summer, the city has brought the park’s amenities back into tip top shape and available for use,” Callahan said.