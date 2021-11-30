Cancer survivor John Dodge presented with Triple Crown of Charity Sailing Trophy in Annapolis

John Dodge was impacted by blood cancer at an early age.
Dodge was only 2 ½ years old when his mother died of lymphoma, just months after giving birth to her second son Scott.
“Blood cancers would continue to take members of our family along with countless friends,” said Dodge, a cancer survivor himself after being diagnosed in 2008.
Dodge has dedicated three decades of professional life to oncology as a portfolio manager for Sandoz Biopharmaceuticals — a subsidiary of Novartis, a world leader in cancer research.
Dodge has also devoted a significant amount of his personal time to raising funds and awareness to fight blood cancer. He has been a supporter of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society for more than 30 years.
It made sense for Dodge to combine his passion for sailboat racing with his advocacy for finding a cure for blood cancers. The Richmond resident served as chairman of the Annapolis Leukemia Cup from 2010 through 2016.
During that time, Dodge personally raised $119,000 for the Annapolis Leukemia Cup while inspiring many others to support the cause.
This year, Dodge expanded his support for charity sailing to include the two other regattas held annually in Annapolis — the CRAB Cup and Hospice Cup. He partnered with David Walters Yachts to skipper a pair of Italia Yachts designs (998 and 13.98) in the three events.
Dodge also extended his fundraising arm to include all three events and raised almost $25,000 in total. That amount, combined with his results on the course, earned Dodge the Triple Crown of Charity Sailing Trophy.
Chesapeake Region Accessible Boating, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and Hospice Cup Inc. presented Dodge with the trophy during a ceremony held Nov. 12 at the Market House in downtown Annapolis.
Weems & Plath sponsors the Triple Crown of Charity Sailing Trophy, which was repurposed and reconditioned. Former Weems & Plath CEO Peter Trogdon took possession of the Power Squadron of Baltimore’s Navigation Trophy and had it restored to its former glory.
“Humbled is the best word I would use to describe winning the Triple Crown,” said Dodge, who became the third different champion since the award was established four years ago. “I would like to thank the many people who donated from around the world to support my team page.”
John Heintz was the inaugural winner in 2018, while Dan Flagler took top honors in 2019 and 2020. Heintz was the runner-up for the third straight season.
Dodge, whose charity campaign and boat names were #998ForaCure, was joined by numerous crew members during the presentation ceremony. He received a permanent trophy that is a Weems & Plath bell mounted on a plaque and a desk clock.
“This is a most appropriate trophy because when you finish your cancer treatment in a hospital you ring a bell when leaving,” Dodge said. “I have rung this bell before, and this will have special meaning for me now.”