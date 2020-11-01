Dan Flagler repeats as Triple Crown of Charity Sailing champion

The skipper with the best finish in all three races who also raises the most money for each of the three charities is declared the winner. Flagler, who actively races a Pearson 31 named Flagfest, posted a low score of four points. That was two better than inaugural winner John Heintz, skipper of the Harbor 20 Endurance. Tracey Golde, skipper of the J/22 Committed, was the other finalist and finished with seven points.