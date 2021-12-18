North County graduate Trevelin Queen signs two-way contract with Houston Rockets, makes NBA debut

Trevelin Queen achieved a lifelong dream Saturday when he made his NBA debut for the Houston Rockets.
The North County High graduate signed a two-way contract with the Rockets on Saturday morning and was in uniform for the team’s noon tipoff against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena in the Motor City.
Queen played three minutes toward the end of Houston’s 116-107 victory. The 6-foot-6, 190-pound wing is expected to see more playing time moving forward as the Rockets evaluate his ability to perform at the NBA level.
Queen originally signed with Houston as an undrafted free agent out of New Mexico State but was waived and later signed with the organization’s G League affiliate. The Glen Burnie native spent most of the past two seasons with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers and posted impressive statistics.
Through 10 games in the G League this season, Queen was averaging 22 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.9 steals. He was shooting 60% from the field and earned praise from the coaching staff for playing lockdown defense.
Daniel Hazan, who has represented Queen ever since he turned professional, said the Rockets were among a handful of NBA teams interested in signing his client. The Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, Philadelphia 76ers and Sacramento Kings also offered two-way contracts over the span of 24 hours.
“We had to make a decision and Trev felt most comfortable with the Rockets because he is familiar with the players, the coaching staff and the system,” Hazan said. “Trev also wanted to stay loyal to the team that was first to give him the platform to play pro ball.”
Queen’s signing was among a whirlwind of moves the Rockets made Friday. Houston waived Danuel House, a forward who had played in just 16 of 29 games this season. The Rockets then converted swingman Garrison Mathews from a two-way contract to a four-year contract worth $8.2 million.
That opened the opportunity for Queen, who filled the two-way contract slot vacated by Mathews. The Rockets have found success with players initially signed to two-way deals with House, Mathews and center Armoni Brooks both earning full-time contracts.
Mathews has been a pleasant surprise this season, averaging 12.5 points and 3.6 rebounds. The Rockets are 7-4 since the 6-foot-5, 215-pound product of Lipscomb University entered the starting lineup.
Queen played well for the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2021 NBA Summer League, averaging 13.2 points and 2.1 steals while playing 19 minutes per game. He shot almost 54% from 3-point range and earned an invitation to Lakers training camp.
The 24-year-old Queen has been a staple of the Annapolis Summer League and was named regular season Most Valuable Player while playing for Da Younn in 2016.