North County graduate Trevelin Queen reportedly agrees to two-year contract with Philadelphia 76ers

Trevelin Queen, a North County graduate and former Houston Rocket, has reportedly agreed to a contract with the Philadelphia 76ers. (David Zalubowski/AP)

Anne Arundel County native Trevelin Queen has agreed to contract terms with the Philadelphia 76ers, multiple media outlets have reported.

Queen, the Most Valuable Player of the NBA G League, will sign a two-year contract with Philadelphia. According to reports, the first year is partially guaranteed and worth $300,000.

Advertisement

Daniel Hazan, Queen’s agent, confirmed the signing with Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. Haynes reported the contract is worth up to $3.3 million across two seasons.

Queen did not respond to a text message seeking comment, while Hazan did not respond to an email request for an interview.

Advertisement

North County graduate Trevelin Queen was named G League MVP after leading the Rio Grande Valley Vipers to the league championship. @nrthcountyaacps @RGVVipershttps://t.co/bPkVHmjsM4 — Capital Gazette (@capgaznews) May 8, 2022

Queen played last season on a two-way contract with the Houston Rockets. The 6-foot-6 wing appeared in 10 games with the Rockets and averaged 4.3 points, 1.6 rebounds in just under eight minutes a game.

Queen became an unrestricted free agent when the Rockets declined to issue him a qualifying offer. The Rockets have stocked up on draft picks the last two years, taking a total of five players in the first round.

Queen averaged 25.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 3.3 steals in 19 regular-season games with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, the G League affiliate of the Rockets. The North County High graduate was even more spectacular in the postseason in leading the Vipers to the G League championship.

The 25-year-old was named Most Valuable Player of the G League finals after exploding for 44 points in Game 1, then totaling 24 points and nine rebounds in Game 2 as the Vipers swept the Delaware Blue Coats.

Philadelphia has another former G League MVP on its roster in Paul Reed, a 23-year-old center who served as Joel Embiid’s primary backup in the playoffs. Rookie Julian Champagnie and Philadelphia native Charlie Brown Jr., are currently on two-way contracts with the 76ers.