Travis Pastrana unveils inside look at his Ego Alley jump in Annapolis on YouTube

The first inside look at daredevil Travis Pastrana jumping his rally car over Ego Alley and racing through the streets of Annapolis on Oct. 22 was released online Tuesday.
Hoonigan Industries, a San-Diego-based film company, unveiled a 9 minute, 30 second video on YouTube headlined “Gymkhana 2020: Travis Pastrana Takeover; Ultimate Hometown Shred in an 862hp Subaru STI,” which shows Pastrana’s jump and other stunts from multiple angles, including inside the car.
Pastrana said the video released Tuesday morning by Gymkhana is a condensed version designed to generate interest. A longer, more in-depth version will be released at some point next year.
Gymkhana is a video series started by renowned stunt driver Ken Block, who is a good friend and former teammate of Pastrana’s on the Subaru rally car program. This is the first time Pastrana has been the featured driver for a Gymkhana video.
“These videos have always been about an amazing car and amazing driving in amazing locations,” said Pastrana, who noted Block has done videos that show him driving around places like Buckingham Palace, Dubai, the Golden Gate Bridge and both the 5 and 101 freeways in Los Angeles. “No one thought this idea would work, but it has become incredibly popular. Ken loved the idea of making videos that show great driving.”
While Pastrana’s jump over Ego Alley was essentially a public event in Annapolis, much of the video shows him doing additional stunts on closed streets throughout the city and Anne Arundel County.
In one stunt filmed at Ridgely Airport on the Eastern Shore, Pastrana races toward an incoming stunt plane piloted by Kirby Chambliss, a Red Bull Air Racing world champion, and jumps and spins the car at the same time the plane goes vertical.
Pastrana, who noted all the open road racing took place in Davidsonville, said the goal for one of his stunts was to fly 300 feet in the air off a ramp, but the “downforce was exponentially greater than we accounted for” and he only went about 240 feet.
In another stunt, Pastrana reaches 152 mph on Rossback Road.
“When Ken asked me to be the driver, I told him we were filming this in the Annapolis area,” Pastrana said. “Where better to do that than on the local roads that I’ve always wanted to drive fast on?”
Doughnuts and burnouts were other popular themes throughout the video. Pastrana told The Capital Tuesday that the video surpassed 1 million views within five hours of its online release.
Pastrana said Hoonigan taped 30 stunts in four days involving him driving the specially designed Subaru rally car.