World-class sailor: Severn School junior Tommy Sitzmann representing the United States on international stage

The United States has not captured a single medal in the sport of sailing at the last three Summer Olympics.
Once a dominant player on the world’s biggest stage, Team USA was shut out in all disciplines at the London (2012), Rio de Janeiro (2016) and Tokyo (2020) games. You can count on one hand how many medals the Americans brought home in the three prior Olympics.
Many analysts believe a major reason why the U.S. has fallen behind the rest of the world is because of a development system that relies on a heavy, slow dinghy that is not used in international competition.
American high school and college sailors primarily race the Club 420, a platform most experts admit is not conducive to developing Olympic-caliber competitors.
Tommy Sitzmann has bigger goals than succeeding nationally at the high school and college level. The Severna Park resident wants to compete against the best in the world, which is why he’s chosen a different path.
Sitzmann is focusing on the International 420 class, and his tremendous success so far has many predicting he could become a future Olympian.
“I wanted to sail the International 420 because it’s faster and more complex. I also wanted to sail against international competition,” said Sitzmann, who began learning the boat in late 2019.
Two years later, Sitzmann and crew Luke Woodworth accomplished an incredible feat by capturing the 2021 420 World Championship, held last July off Italian coastal city Santo Stefano al Mare.
Sitzmann and Woodworth displayed impressive skill, speed and crew work in winning six of nine races in the Open Division that featured 90 entries. The competition was held in a wide range of conditions on the Mediterranean Sea and strong currents were a daily factor.
“We put in a lot of hard work leading up to worlds, so it was definitely cool to see it pay off,” Sitzmann said. “I thought the keys to our success were getting good starts and sailing for speed.”
The International 420 is a rather technical boat and can be set up differently each day depending on the conditions. Sitzmann and Woodworth have learned how to tune the boat for heavy, medium and light air, which was crucial at the 2021 worlds.
“I think the best thing we did was preparation because our boat speed was key. We could hold our lane coming off the line, which was important because you needed to get to [the] left side to get out of current,” Sitzmann said. “We were passing a lot of boats during the upwind legs and our downwind speed was just as solid.”
It marked the first time in more than four decades that an American team captured the 420 World Championships. Stephen Taylor and Joan Massey were the last to do so, winning back-to-back titles in 1976 and 1977.
Sitzmann and Woodworth were back on the international stage last week when they represented the U.S. in the International 420 class at the 2021 Youth Sailing World Championships. The 50th edition of the premier event in international youth sailing was held Dec. 11-18 off Al-Mussanah, Oman.
Following a slow start, Sitzmann and Woodworth rallied to place seventh on the strength of two victories during the final day. Florian Krauss and Jannis Summchen of Germany captured the gold medal by four points over the Spanish entry.
Sitzmann stamped himself as a sailing phenom in 2018 when he placed fifth at the Optimist World Championship, held off Limassol, Cyprus. An eighth-grader at the time, he posted top-10 finishes in eight of 11 races within the 66-boat Gold Fleet.
It is believed to be the highest finish for an Anne Arundel County resident in the history of Optimist Worlds, which were first held in 1962.
Most American sailors automatically move into the two-person Club 420 after aging out of the singlehanded Optimist. Sitzmann races the Club 420 when required to do so as a member of the Severn School sailing team but spends most of his training time in the International 420.
Tom and Julie Sitzmann, who own a waterfront home in the Manhattan Beach community of Severna Park, bought their son an International 420 for practicing on the Magothy River and traveling to major regattas.
Both parents come from high-level sailing backgrounds. The former Julie Younger was a four-time All-American as a women’s skipper with the Navy intercollegiate dinghy team. The 1998 academy graduate met her future husband when he was an assistant with both the Navy intercollegiate dinghy and varsity offshore sailing programs.
Tom Sitzmann Sr. spent many years as a professional sailmaker with Quantum and served a short stint as sailing director for Severn Sailing Association. The Maine native is now a history teacher and sailing coach at Severn School, while also working part-time as a North Sails “expert” with a focus on the Optimist and International 420 classes.
Julie Sitzmann, a Naval aviator who flew the P-3 Orion anti-submarine and surveillance aircraft while on active duty, now works in management for Oceaneering International out of the Hanover office.
Tommy Sitzmann played ice hockey and lacrosse as a youngster before deciding to focus solely on competitive sailing.
“Julie and I never pushed Thomas into sailing. We would have been just as happy if he had decided to play the flute,” the elder Sitzmann said. “Thomas decided to pursue sailing on his own and has become very passionate about it.”
Tom Sitzmann applauded his son’s decision to focus on the International 420 as it’s a more challenging platform that forces sailors to learn about rig tune and sail trim. Unlike the Club 420, it features a trapeze for hiking and the speed differences are off the charts.
“Basically, the International 420 represents high-performance sailing, and winning a world championship in that class is a really big deal,” said Tom Sitzmann, who has helped his son learn some of the technical aspects of the boat.
“Thomas is obviously a very talented sailor who works very hard at improving. He loves trying different things in terms of sails and settings. Thomas does a lot of experimenting on his own and enjoys the process of development.”
Sitzmann was fortunate to find crew as equally competitive and ambitious in Woodworth, a Baltimore resident who attends Gilman. They met on the Optimist circuit and have become close friends and compatible teammates.
“Luke is great because he is physically very athletic and has a great overall attitude,” Tommy Sitzmann said. “He is super-determined and very hard-working.”
Together, Sitzmann and Woodworth have achieved just about everything possible in the International 420 class — capturing the North American, Midwinter and National championships. In October, they took first out of 25 entries at the United States Youth Championships, held out of Camp Seagull in Arapahoe, North Carolina.
Paul Cayard was recently named executive director of U.S. Olympic Sailing and already has Sitzmann and Woodworth on his radar. Cayard, a two-time Olympian and member of the National Sailing Hall of Fame, would like to see the duo move into a skiff class.
Sitzmann and Woodworth will likely start racing the 49er, an Olympic class in which American competitors have largely struggled. It is possible they could earn the support of U.S. Sailing if deemed worthy of a spot on the Olympic development team.
For now, Tommy Sitzmann is a 16-year-old junior at Severn School and a National Honor Society member taking mostly advanced placement courses. He hopes to lead the Admirals back to the Interscholastic Sailing Association national championships in both the doublehanded (Mallory Trophy) and team racing (Baker Trophy) disciplines.
Sitzmann intends to pursue collegiate sailing and is being recruited by numerous nationally-ranked programs.