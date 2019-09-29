Former Meade star Sharps never let environment dictate his destination

“I will tell you this with all my heart. I didn’t understand it while I was there, because I was a teenager at the time, but when I left Fork Union and went to college, and especially after graduating and getting a family and really becoming a man, that was the most important year in my life,” Sharps admitted. "Not just as an athlete, but to develop me as a person before I went onto college. Fork Union taught me so much as far as time management, how to be disciplined, how to prioritize, how to go through hard times and persevere, not only as an athlete but as a cadet.