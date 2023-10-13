Navy quarterback Tai Lavatai hopes to continue Comeback Player of the Year campaign at Charlotte

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

It was announced this week that Navy quarterback Tai Lavatai was a candidate for the Comeback Player of the Year award presented by the College Sports Communicators.

Lavatai was nominated because he has battled back from a torn ACL, suffered during the eighth game of the 2022 season.

Advertisement

Despite missing valuable practice repetitions as Navy installed a new offensive system and having to start preseason training camp at the bottom of the depth chart, Lavatai quickly established himself as a contender for the starting spot.

When Navy opened the 2023 season against Notre Dame in Dublin, Ireland, Lavatai was under center directing the offense.

Advertisement

Lavatai’s ability to rebound from adversity was on display last week as well. He was told Monday that sophomore Blake Horvath would take over as the starting quarterback for the North Texas game and that freshman Braxton Woodson would become the backup.

Getting demoted from first to third string was disappointing to say the least, but Lavatai did not hang his head. He maintained a positive approach and showed senior leadership by mentoring the younger quarterbacks in the meeting room and on the practice field.

Offensive coordinator Grant Chesnut and quarterbacks coach Ivin Jasper told Lavatai how he reacted to losing the starting job would set an example for the rest of the team.

“I tried not to mope or feel sorry for myself. I wasn’t going to let the situation I was in dictate the person I was going to be out there. I was still going to be a happy person and try to make people laugh,” Lavatai said. “I had two choices to make about the way I wanted to go about things. I could have said screw this, I’m done and don’t care or I could go out and try to help out the younger guys as much as I could. It changed my mindset to being a coach almost. I just tried to be there to answer any questions they might have.”

Horvath and Woodson received almost all the practice repetitions last week as Lavatai stood by and watched. Head coach Brian Newberry said the plan going into the North Texas game was to get Woodson in for a series or two to see what he could do.

On Friday at the team hotel, Lavatai told Newberry it was the first time since plebe year that he wasn’t nervous the night before a game. “I didn’t think I was going to be playing, so the stress and worry wasn’t there,” he said.

Horvath made his first career start and brought the running threat to the quarterback position the coaching staff was seeking. He showed superb vision, solid footwork and decent speed in amassing 88 rushing yards on 18 carries.

North Texas may not have come into the contest with a defensive plan that accounted for the quarterback. That changed early after Horvath broke loose for a 29-yard gain off an option keeper on second down of Navy’s opening possession.

Advertisement

However, Horvath suffered a left hand injury late in the first half and had to leave the game. The Midshipmen were in the midst of a two-minute drill and were trying to answer a touchdown scored by the Mean Green on the previous possession.

Newberry and Chesnut chose to put Lavatai into the game because of the situation and he responded in a big way. Facing third-and-8 from just inside North Texas territory, Lavatai dropped back to pass and did not find any open receivers. He slipped out of a sack attempt and proceeded to scramble 20 yards for a first down to keep the drive alive.

One play later, Lavatai made a perfect back-shoulder throw that dropped right into the arms of wide receiver Nathan Kent for a 26-yard scoring strike that gave Navy a 13-10 halftime lead.

Lavatai wound up going the rest of the way and directed two more touchdown drives as Navy escaped with a much-needed 27-24 victory. He directed the offense smoothly and completed four passes for 75 yards.

“Tai went in and did a great job. He led us down the field in the one-minute drive to close the half and threw a great ball to Nathan Kent,” Chesnut said. “He came out in the second half and had a hot hand. We were able to move the ball and do some things to win the game, so I’m very pleased with Tai. He did a great job through the week in preparation and it paid off on Saturday.”

Navy quarterback Tai Lavatai readies to throw during the first half of Saturday's game against North Texas. Lavatai came off the bench and helped lead the Midshipmen to a victory. (Terrance Williams/Capital Gazette)

New role

Lavatai has now played in 23 career games for Navy and last Saturday marked the first time he ever came off the bench. He initially expected to finish the first half, then turn the offense back over to Horvath, but learned during intermission that the newly-minted starter was done for the day.

Advertisement

“It was a blessing to be able to go out there and play. I appreciate Coach Jasper and Coach Chesnut trusting me to be able to run the offense,” Lavatai said.

Standing on the sideline wearing a headset and helping send signals was a new role for Lavatai. Whenever the offense came off the field, he talked to Horvath about what the North Texas defense was doing and even drew some diagrams on the chalkboard to illustrate.

Coming off the bench to lead Navy to an uplifting victory brought a happy end to a week that started off on a negative note. Being demoted to third on the depth chart was disheartening and disillusioning for Lavatai, who was basically being told he wasn’t good enough for the first time since becoming a quarterback at the Pop Warner level.

Chesnut explained that Navy’s revamped version of triple-option offense required a quarterback capable of making plays with his feet, which is not Lavatai’s strong suit. Both Horvath and Woodson are much more dangerous runners with the ability to force defenses to account for the quarterback.

“When you get told that they’re going to move forward with the other two quarterbacks, it definitely hurts at first,” Lavatai acknowledged. “At the same time, I understood where Coach Chesnut was coming from. I understood with the way our option offense is running there are more strengths that Blake and Braxton have that I didn’t. That was a big factor in the decision that was made.”

In many respects, Lavatai was given a new lease on life when sent out to replace the injured Horvath. It was an opportunity to show the coaching staff he still had talent, experience and ability to lead the offense.

Advertisement

“I think when I got into the game it was more proving to myself that I could still do it. I had to prove to myself, first and foremost, that I could still run the offense and show the coaches they can count on me. It was a great feeling to be able to build that trust,” he said.

Lavatai did not see any varsity action as a plebe then beat out Xavier Arline for the starting job as a sophomore. He suffered a sprained knee late in the first half of the season opener against Marshall and missed the next two games.

When Lavatai returned against Central Florida, he was wearing a bulky brace to provide support for the injured right knee. He has worn a brace ever since, although this season it was switched to the left knee that underwent reconstructive surgery.

Because he wasn’t getting many practice reps and because he was not slated to play last Saturday, Lavatai decided to shed the knee brace and see how he felt without it. The surgically repaired knee felt fine without the extra support, so Lavatai dressed for the North Texas game sans brace.

Lavatai cut sharper and moved a bit faster on the 20-yard scramble and believes not wearing the brace made a difference.

“When I got put into the game I didn’t really think about not wearing it. It felt good to not have that restriction on my leg when I was running,” he said. “That first time I was scrambling it felt completely different. It felt a lot freer than it has in the past.”

Advertisement

Lavatai is expected to get the start Saturday afternoon at Charlotte and plans to continue playing without the brace. He discovered during the North Texas game that he moved better without that extra weight and constraint.

“It doesn’t help to wear an offensive lineman’s knee brace to play quarterback, especially with the offense we’re in,” he said.

When Chesnut told Lavatai he was no longer the starter he also advised the senior to stay ready because an injury to either of the younger quarterbacks would put him right back in the mix.

“We had a very candid discussion on Monday and I told Tai that I’ve been in this profession a long time now and I can guarantee you the phone is going to ring,” Chesnut said. “Tai was phenomenal all week in practice and the meeting room. He was absolutely ready when called upon.”